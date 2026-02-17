You Can Cross This AFC Team Off Kyler Murray's Trade List

The Arizona Cardinals are less than a month away from being forced to make a massive decision on franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, who has seven years of NFL experience after being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, is set to see his 2027 salary of $19.5 million fully guarantee on the fifth league day of 2026.

Arizona will likely have their path set on Murray by that date (March 15), and by all indications they're certainly leaning towards a trade to start anew in the desert.

While there's several options available for the Cardinals to work with in the trade market, ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell believes the Miami Dolphins are a no-go.

What ESPN Said on Dolphins Not Eying Cardinals, Kyler Murray Trade

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gets wired up on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barnwell, in a recent trade prediction piece, offered this:

"The Dolphins just rebooted by firing Mike McDaniel, and they will spend 2026 getting out from Tua Tagovailoa's deal. Those rebuilds can have quick turnarounds -- the Broncos made the playoffs while they were still paying off Russell Wilson's contract -- but Miami doesn't feel like it is a Murray-level QB away from competing for anything."

Like Barnwell said, the Dolphins are still working to find a trade for Tagovailoa, who somehow feels like a worse financial option than Murray.

Miami just cleared roughly $34 million of cap space this offseason by releasing big names such as Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and James Daniels. Perhaps they're anticipating a major hit for having to take on Tagovailoa's contract by either swallowing it via trade or flat-out releasing him.

The Dolphins, simply put, have their own financial mess to sort through before even thinking about trading for Murray's contract. The Dolphins being out of the running for a trade with Arizona makes sense.

Where Kyler Murray Could Land

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Jets are often the most discussed trade destination for Murray thanks to an urgency to win now, available cap space and no clear answer at the quarterback position.

Barnwell recently predicted a trade package between New York and Arizona, which you can see here.

The Jets appear to be the leader in the clubhouse right now, though other organizations such as the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are also considered to potentially be in the market for him.

Murray, thanks to his tools and talent, is undeniably the most talented passer available this offseason.

