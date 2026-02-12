More Details Emerge on State-of-the-Art Cardinals Facility

The Arizona Cardinals move into the future looking to welcome a brand new facility, hoping for completion for some time in 2028.

Today, the team announced they'd host a groundbreaking ceremony next week (Thursday, Feb. 19) to officially begin the process with members of the Cardinals, City of Phoenix and Arizona Commerce Authority on-site.

Festivities will begin at 10:45 AM.

The Cardinals will be moving their operations from Tempe to Scottsdale in just a few years in hopes of updating their facilities.

"Last September, the Cardinals announced the updated plans and location for the team's new performance center in North Phoenix, located west of Scottsdale Road and north of the Loop 101. The targeted opening for the new performance center and team headquarters is 2028.

"The 217-acre property was purchased at auction from the Arizona State Land Department for $136 million by an affiliate of the team. The new performance center and business operations will anchor the mixed-use development site, occupying 30 acres and over 250,000 square feet. The footprint of the team’s current facility is 14 acres and 156,000 square feet.

"It will feature three natural-grass outdoor practice fields and a fieldhouse with a full-size turf field indoors. Additional elements of the new, world-class performance center will include a greatly expanded and modern locker room and state-of-the-art team spaces for athletic training, sports medicine and strength and conditioning in addition to updated dining areas, meeting rooms, a player lounge and more."

This comes after the Cardinals' NFLPA report card — grading every aspect of the organization from ownership to training facilities — ranked dead last for NFL teams last spring.

"The Arizona Cardinals finish at the bottom of this year’s Report Card rankings. The top concern for many players is the need for an updated, modernized and expanded team facility. Nearly every space within the facility is described as too small, especially the team’s locker room," reads the NFLPA's website.

"Many players also highlight non-construction related improvements that would enhance their workplace conditions, such as an upgraded food program with more variety and higher quality offerings, as well as pre-game sideline passes for their families."

The Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the league in categories such as treatment of families (29th), food/dining area (30th), training room (32nd), training staff (31), weight room (31st), strength coaches (31st) and ownership (30th).

