Post-Super Bowl Cardinals Mock Draft Features Game-Wrecking Defender

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 offseason is officially underway after hiring new head coach Mike LaFleur, who needs to have a strong free agent and draft period before we can realistically see things turn around in the desert.

Arizona has a loaded 2026 draft in terms of picks, and in this mock draft, they instantly transform both sides of the ball overnight — starting with their first pick:

Round 1, Pick 3: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals passed on Will Anderson Jr. years ago and now don't make the same mistake twice.

Bain has critiques on his arm size, though when he's consistently bringing down quarterbacks at State Farm Stadium, I have a feeling fans won't bring that up as a major concern.

Bain has dominated and flashed his NFL-level talent on nearly every opportunity. To put him and Josh Sweat on opposite sides of Arizona's defense to hassle offenses for the next few years to come would be a wise move while LaFleur handles the offense.

Round 2, Pick 34: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Man, does the Cardinals' offensive line need work. Let's use the entirety of Day 2 to get things going in the right direction with Ioane in the second round, who arguably should have been taken in the late first as somebody who can immediately start at the next level.

Arizona benefits from his slide much like they did with Will Johnson last draft and snags a plug-and-play guard on either side they feel necessary. Building the trenches won't be an overnight process, though Ioane is clearly capable of anchoring the interior for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 65: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We weren't kidding about fortifying Arizona's offensive line in this draft. And to be very clear this won't be a sexy draft where fans are clamoring to get season tickets, though it's a necessary one for LaFleur's offense to actually work.

Iheanachor played right tackle for the hometown Sun Devils the last three seasons and slides into a vacancy that could be losing both Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum this offseason. The Cardinals will surely bring somebody in for free agency to compete for a starting job, but Iheanachor could win the job from Day 1.

Round 4, Pick 104: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Arizona's set to lose slot receivers Greg Dortch and Zay Jones this offseason.

Enter Antonio Williams, who fits like a puzzle piece into the slot receiver position thanks to his quick and agile route-running. He's shown to create strong separation numbers at the college level. Over time, LaFleur should be able to mold him to become a dynamic piece of Arizona's offense.

Round 5, Pick 141: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a first down in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Cardinals could see a key name in James Conner part this offseason, and with questions around Trey Benson, Arizona needs an injection of talent in their backfield.

That comes in the form of Washington, who arrives to the league as a bruiser that also possesses speed to hit the next level with little that can keep up.

Round 6, Pick 182: Logan Jones, OC, Iowa

The Cardinals continue eating their vegetables here in the late rounds with Jones, who played exclusively center for the Hawkeyes during his college career.

Hjalte Froholdt won't be around forever, and perhaps the Cardinals are willing to bank on one of those consistent, corn-fed Iowa offensive linemen in Jones to develop behind him.

Round 7, Pick 217: Zane Durant, DL, Penn State

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Some would have liked the interior of the defensive line to be addressed a bit earlier in the draft, and that's understandable. Perhaps if the board fell differently.

However, Durant is more than just a consolation prize here in the final round. He tallied 4+ sacks in the last two years at Penn State while registering 10+ quarterback hurries in all three years.

Not a bad late-round flyer in a league where you can never have enough impactful big boys.

