Cardinals Fans Probably Won't Like Latest Report on Jonathan Gannon's Future

ARIZONA -- Jonathan Gannon's future with the Arizona Cardinals will be heavily discussed, theorized and debated over the final five weeks of the season, though one NFL insider remains confident he'll return for a fourth season.

When responding to a X post discussing Gannon's future, Benjamin Allbright said:

"Fan base needs to get prepared. He’s coming back with a playoff mandate and a new quarterback."

Gannon, who is now 15-31 as Arizona's head coach, is putting the final touches of his third season in the desert, which has undoubtedly been the most disappointing.

After collapsing with the NFC West lead in their hands to end 2024, the Cardinals loaded the defensive side of the ball up with talent and banked on their offense taking the next step this season.

The results? After a 2-0 start, Arizona's lost their last nine-of-ten games and were just eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13.

Now, seemingly everybody in their facility has a questionable future that will likely be determined by how the ensuing five weeks unravel. Arizona's favored in only one of their final five games.

Much can be said about Gannon on either side of the spectrum fans choose to plant their flag on.

The crowd who wants him to stay will highlight his clear success in turning the Cardinals' locker room around. Arizona was once a non-stop rumor mill under prior regimes, though news and drama emerging out of the organization is similar to Fort Knox-level security now.

He's a leader, undoubtedly, as players continue fighting for him even under a lost season. Though wins and losses don't reflect that, that's important. We've seen success under his watch, too, just not sustained.

Yet those who want Gannon gone will highlight his inability to deliver in key moments. The Cardinals have lost plenty of one-score games, though 70% of matchups in the league come down to one possession, and Arizona simply hasn't been able to separate themselves from the pack in 2025.

This season was our first seeing Gannon coach a team with high expectations, and a mix of game-management, choices with his staff and overall inability to right the ship have raised massive questions on his job security.

Allbright isn't the first to say Gannon is expected back in the desert, and he likely won't be the last - though as losses pile in the desert, it truly feels like everything is on the table.

