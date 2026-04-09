Projected Cardinals Draft Pick Gets Great Injury News

Earlier this week, potential Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Francis Mauigoa made headlines when it was revealed he was heading to Indianapolis to get a potential back injury re-evaluated.

With two weeks until the NFL Draft, this obviously isn't the best sign — though Mauigoa clearly had nothing to hide, and it appears as if that truly was the case.

From NFL insider Mike Garafolo:

"Miami OT Francis Mauigoa’s recheck is complete, with no new issues or concerns, source says. After the request for a recheck was made in early March, Mauigoa met/visited with teams in the top third of the first round, an sign of his confidence any concerns would be satisfied."

This is excellent news, especially for the Cardinals with the third overall pick. Arizona has a prominent need at right tackle and Mauigoa projects as one of the best offensive linemen in this class. His floor as a starting caliber tackle is high and would provide a strong anchor opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. for years to come.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

"A wide-bodied blocker and “Freaks List” alum, Mauigoa carries his weight well. He doesn’t have elite length or foot quickness, but he plays with a relaxed feel in space to mirror and put rushers in a vise. He stays centered in pass sets and has a sturdy anchor to make defenders pay for trying to go through him."

Some believe Mauigoa is better suited as a guard at the next level, though Arizona would likely start him at right tackle and kick him inside if he struggles.

That in itself doesn't get fans excited, though Mauigoa still projects as an instant upgrade in Arizona regardless of guard or tackle play.

Mauigoa has started at least 13 games in all three seasons played for Miami. He was a consensus All-American last season for the Hurricanes.

Even if Mauigoa had carried injury concerns, that likely would not have derailed Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who has a history of taking chances on talented players with varying injury concerns.

The Cardinals could also look to trade down a bit lower in the order and take Mauigoa, with rumors of Arizona looking to move back anywhere from pick 7 to 12.

If not Mauigoa, Arizona could potentially look to take another right tackle in Utah's Spencer Fano, who is considered the second best prospect behind Mauigoa.

Yet if the Cardinals are indeed sold on him, today's news was good news.