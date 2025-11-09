Seahawks Expecting Massive Boost for Cardinals Matchup
Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp is expected to return for Week 10's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
From Fowler on X: "Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp (questionable, hamstring/heel) is expected to play Sunday vs. Cardinals, per source."
Kupp missed Seattle's game last week due to the injuries and was labeled questionable entering Sunday. He went from DNP to limited to full in his three days practicing this past week.
Kupp thus far has 24 receptions for 293 yards and one touchdown on the year.
Also questionable for Seattle is A.J. Barner (calf). Fellow wide receiver Tory Horton is doubtful alongside Ernest Jones. Jarran Reed (wrist), Jake Bobo (calf), Josh Jobe (concussion), Dareke Young (quad), and Christian Haynes (pec) are all out for the Seahawks in Week 10.
As for Arizona, their secondary will need to take a step up as Will Johnson (back/hip), Max Melton (concussion), BJ Ojulari (knee) and Mack Wilson (ribs) were ruled out by the Cardinals are on Friday.
Kitan Crawford (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), and Xavier Weaver (ankle) are questionable entering today.
In their Week 4 meeting on Thursday Night Football, Kupp tallied four receptions for 26 yards.
Many believe Kupp his far past his 2021 form, where he won the NFL triple-crown for receiving while also taking home offensive player of the year honors with the Los Angeles Rams.
Yet Seattle's offense has been humming with quarterback Sam Darnold, and their recent trade for Rashid Shaheed should only make them more dynamic.
The 6-2 Seahawks are tied for the NFC West lead entering this week while the 3-5 Cardinals are simply trying to dig themselves out of an early-season hole.
Yet things are different this time around on Arizona's side, as they've inserted Jacoby Brissett into the starting quarterback role as Kyler Murray remains out due to his foot injury.
As a result, or coincidentally, the Cardinals' offense has come alive in recent weeks. We'll see if Arizona is up to task, as Jonathan Gannon's crew needs to begin stringing together wins. Now.
"It's loud and chaotic. I think it's a great venue, I really do. Right on the water right there. I think it's pretty cool. But, yeah, it's one of the better road venues in my opinion," Gannon said of playing in Seattle.
Kickoff today is slated for 2:05 PM MST at Lumen Field.