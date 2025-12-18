Jacoby Brissett: Cardinals Are Still Fighting, Believe in Jonathan Gannon

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' season is long lost, though starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett insists the locker room still is fighting and believes in Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals are just 3-11 with three weeks left, and with so many questions surrounding the organization from the outside, the inside continues to handle business as expected.

“I think obviously the emotions right after the game and on the Monday (were) down, but I thought the energy was good today. I thought we had a good team meeting. I think ‘JG’ (Head Coach Jonathan Gannon) kind of drove home a point that he tried to prove to us after the game, and I thought the energy in our walk-through today was good," Brissett said at his media availability on Wednesday.

"A lot of energy in the building right now -- guys are upbeat, so trending in the right direction.”

The Cardinals have lost their last six games and were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

It's been a season to forget -- though if Arizona wants to truly improve and learn from a horrid 2025, they'll need to learn from shortcomings experienced this season.

“It is definitely very appreciative being on a team where guys are still putting their best foot forward. That speaks to the relationships that the guys have amongst each other, with our coaches and the belief that we have in that. It may not look like it, but we are trying to do the right things," said Brissett, who has been Arizona's starting quarterback since Week 6 after Kyler Murray's injury.

"You may not do it all the time, but guys are trying. I think as an older player in the league but also as the quarterback of this team, you grow a lot of appreciation and respect for a lot of those guys because I know it's tough for me. I'm sure it's tough for a lot of other guys too, so you just want to make sure that you're there for each other.”

Gannon particularly has been under heavy fire in the desert, as questions surrounding his job security only grow with each loss.

“You would be able to tell really fast based on the product that's being put out there and you'll just see guys do uncharacteristic things," Brissett said when asked about the team losing faith.

"I don't think I've seen any of those signs or remotely close to those signs now. But yeah, I definitely know what it looks like.”

