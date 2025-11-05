Trey McBride Makes NFL History as Cardinals Tight End Stays Red-Hot
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride made NFL history last week, becoming the first tight end in league history to record at least five receptions in each of their first eight games of the season.
Monday Night Football's win over the Dallas Cowboys also marked his tenth consecutive game with at least five catches, marking the fourth-longest streak ever by a player at the position.
McBride, who signed a massive contract extension this offseason, has proved to be worth every penny of his new deal thus far - catching 52 passes for 476 yards and five touchdowns.
“That's who he's been all year, his whole career," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said of McBride earlier this season.
"That's the reason why we put so much faith in him and we give him so much attention on offense. He's (one of) if not the best tight end in this league for a reason. Other teams know it. They try their hardest to stop him, and it is very hard for them to do that.”
After registering three straight games with a touchdown reception, McBride also became the first Cardinals TE to have at least one TD reception in three straight games since Rob Awalt did so back in 1987.
His total five touchdown receptions is the most he's ever had in a season dating back to college.
In an offense that struggled out of the gates, McBride has been more than just a security blanket - he's been a weapon that's been more than difficult to stop.
“Well, he is a really good player – a premium player. We do a good job of getting him open, and he does a good job of getting open and catching the ball," head coach Jonathan Gannon previously said of McBride.
The Cardinals move into Week 10's date with the Seattle Seahawks at 3-5, hoping to put themselves in position to go on a run in the second half of the season.
After losing five games in a row, the Cardinals are back in the win column.
"I know it’s a results business, but you can (only) control what you can control. If you're chasing results, a lot of times you don't get the process that you want," Gannon said this week.
"Yes, it feels good to win. I'm proud of those guys (and) I'm proud of everyone in that building, but the fact of the matter is (that) we're still in the hole and going to play probably the best team in the NFL right now. You just have to reset every day, every week and put your best foot forward.
"I'm convicted that how we operate in this building we can win more games. You just have to stick to it and keep doing it at a high level as best as you can do it.”
McBride figures to be a big part of that plan moving forward.