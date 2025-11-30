Trey McBride Shatters NFL Record in Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Showdown

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride has made NFL history.

McBride's catch in the first quarter of Week 13 action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers puts him at 302 career receptions, which is the most by any tight end in NFL history in his first four seasons - passing Jimmy Graham's previous clip of 302.

McBride has elevated himself to the upper echelon of tight ends in the league, and he was handsomely rewarded with a four-year, $76 million deal this past offseason.

While some see a decline in production after getting paid, McBride has only elevated his game further, reeling in 80 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Trey McBride Crushing Records This Season

He's been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal Cardinals season.

Entering this week, McBride's streak of 13 consecutive games with 5+ receptions tied NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. Travis Kelce holds the record at 15, and McBride figures to be a good bet to tie or even break that.

“He's a competitor. He loves to play football. He's a competitor. That's what I think of him when you ask me (to) describe Trey to somebody," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters ahead of their game in Tampa.

"He competes snap in and snap out and he's playing really well. He really is. I know he wants to do everything that he can to help us win football games. He's detailed out, he practices the right way, he prepares the right way, and he goes out in plays. It's the reason that we rewarded him with how we rewarded him. He's a really good player.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McBride's hit milestone after milestone this season, which includes previously being the first tight end in NFL history to record 5+ receptions in each of their first eight games of a season.

He's also set numerous franchise records for tight ends and is sure bet to again make the Pro Bowl, while All-Pro consideratons are legitimate.

“I think it (starts) on the practice field. When he suits up, I think he's a threat. He’s just one of those players where obviously you have to find ways to get him the ball, but the ball just finds him," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said of McBride.

"... He's just one of those guys that football just comes easy to him.”

McBride certainly plays like it comes easy, and he continues to etch his name in NFL history books.

