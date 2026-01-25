6 Cardinals Coaching Candidates to Watch on Championship Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals are just one of four teams still in search of their next head coach, and fans tuning into conference championship weekend could very well be getting a look at the team's next head coach.

Coaches currently in the postseason haven't been able to interview in-person with Arizona due to NFL rules, though they can begin meeting with the Cardinals beginning on Monday.

Now that the Cardinals have satisfied the NFL's Rooney Rule, they officially have the green light to make a head coach hire.

Here's potential coaching candidates Cardinals fans should take note of today, in no particular order:

Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as they get ready for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LaFleur is one of three reported front-runners for Arizona's job, and rightfully so. His work under both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan props him up as one of the league's more innovative offensive minds.

READ: Clear Front-Runner Emerges in Cardinals HC Search

Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams' offense gets majority of the public praise, though Shula's work on the defensive side of the ball has been notable. He's been a rumored candidate for several different jobs this cycle, and if he doesn't land one now, it feels like only a matter of time before he lands a gig.

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kubiak is one of the more heralded names this cycle after leading one of the league's top offenses in the first half of the regular season. Seattle runs the ball well and his work with reclamation project Sam Darnold stands out.

READ: Former Cardinals HC Joins Packers

Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joseph, previously in Arizona as their defensive coordinator, is the only person on this list to have prior head coaching experience. The Broncos have had one of the league's best defenses this season, and perhaps he learned from his first run leading a franchise.

Denver Broncos QB Coach Davis Webb

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Joseph was previously rumored to be a hot candidate in Arizona, and if he does make a comeback and land the Cardinals' job, it's expected Davis Webb would join him as his offensive coordinator. Webb, also Denver's pass game coordinator, has been praised for the job he's done with Broncos QB Bo Nix. We'll see if he can work any magic with Jarrett Stidham.

New England Patriots Passing Game Coordinator Thomas Brown

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on game day equipment before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brown was a requested interview from the Cardinals, and while he does have considerably long odds to land the job, he's sure to be a hot name in future coaching cycles. He's helped advance the Patriots' passing offense and has also helped turn quarterback Drake Maye into a MVP candidate.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News