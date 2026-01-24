Cardinals HC Search Heats Up as Another Insider Confirms Top 3

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be narrowing in their list of final candidates for their next head coach.

Earlier in the week, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Cardinals were essentially keyed on three head coaching candidates in Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, former Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris and Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur.

Now, another insider has confirmed that exact list.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini has reported the exact same Cardinals' top three of Morris, Campanile and LaFleur.

Right now the Arizona Cardinals consider Raheem Morris, Anthony Campanile, and Mike LaFleur as their lead candidates, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 24, 2026

The Cardinals also previously showed interest in available candidates in Joe Brady, Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver.

Arizona lost out on Jeff Hafley and Robert Saleh, who took coaching gigs elsewhere.

Thus far, Campanile and Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver are the only known second interview requests for Arizona.

After Weaver completes his interview this weekend, the Cardinals will have fully satisfied the NFL's Rooney Rule of interviewing at least two minorities in person, which would then give them the green light to officially make a head coach hire.

Since LaFleur is currently coaching in the postseason, he hasn't been available to interview in person with Arizona. His first opportunity, regardless of Sunday's outcome against the Seattle Seahawks, will be on Monday.

If the Rams lose, his availability completely opens up. If Los Angeles advances to the Super Bowl, LaFleur can interview up to Feb. 1 but will be prohibited from talking to teams until the day after the Super Bowl, Feb. 9. He also can't officially sign or agree to a contract until his season is officially over, whenever that may be.

Morris and Campanile, on the other hand, can be hired at any time as both teams are not currently in the postseason.

Out of the trio, Morris is the only candidate with prior head coaching experience. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11 and the Falcons from 2024-25.

Campanile's risen through the coaching ranks rather quickly, netting promotions from Miami Dolphins LB coach to Green Bay Packers LB coach and run game coordinator to Jaguars defensive coordinator in consecutive years.

LaFleur is considered to be one of the most exciting young offensive minds in the league thanks to his history coaching under Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. He has prior play-calling experience with the New York Jets when Saleh was their head coach.

The Cardinals certainly have their varying levels of experience and expertise within their reported top three.

