Week 17 Cardinals vs Bengals: Top Fantasy Football, DFS Picks

It's Week 17, and for most of us, it's also Fantasy Football Championship week. The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Cincinnati to face the Bengals. Both defenses are beatable, and the over/under is sitting sky high, meaning fantasy football managers can lean into key targets on both sides of the ball.

Arizona Cardinals Top Fantasy & DFS Plays

Jacoby Brissett QB: DK $5700 / FD $7600

Brissett has quietly thrown for QB1 fantasy-worthy yardage, and with both offenses expected to keep a high tempo, he'll have plenty of opportunities through the air. The Cardinals will be forced to pass often, making him a sneaky value in cash and GPP games. The Bengals' defense has a pretty awful secondary, which also helps.

Trey McBride TE: DK $7500 / FD $8300

No surprises here. McBride is still the most reliable target in this offense, especially over the middle, and the Bengals have been generous to tight ends all season long. Not to mention, Trey is on a tear, smashing records and carrying streaks.

Michael Carter RB: DK $5200 / FD $6000

Carter finds himself in the lead running back role, and Cincinnati has been vulnerable to backs. He will get touches on the ground and, as a receiver, giving him fantasy value that matches his price tag (which does feel a bit steep).

Michael Wilson WR: DK $4800 / FD $5700

With Marvin Harrison Jr. likely still limited this week, Wilson should still see targets. He’s proved that he can easily handle the job, giving him a solid floor with plenty of upside. Need more convincing? His salary is more than reasonable. Some might go as far as calling it cheap, so smash that pick and don't be afraid to put him in your season-long roster.

Cincinnati Bengals Top Fantasy & DFS Plays

Joe Burrow QB: DK $6500 / FD $8700

Burrow might seem pricey, but he's likely to deliver. His ability to scan the field and find multiple weapons makes him the top quarterback player on both DFS platforms. The Cardinals' defense is middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to passing, which helps. But if prop bets are your game, I like Brissett for passing yards there.

Ja’Marr Chase WR: DK $7400 / FD $9000

In games where the Bengals air it out, Chase is the obvious target. He’s elite and should be in your fantasy lineups. His salary may feel steep, but he’s bankably consistent. Oh, and while the Bengals have been eliminated from the playoffs, Chase is set to break two records: the first is simply beating his own franchise receiving record, and the other is being the first player with back-to-back seasons of 120 receptions. This hasn't happened since Michael Thomas did it with the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Gesicki TE: DK $4000 / FD $5000

Gesicki isn’t expensive, but he is known to make some waves in the red zone. Sadly, the Cardinals are known to give up receptions to tight ends. He's a great value if you need some salary relief in DFS. That being said, I don't love him for your last fantasy football season-long roster of the season.

DFS Stack Ideas

Burrow / Chase / Higgins

This gives you elite passing and multiple high-floor points through the air. It's a safe core stack for sure.

Brissett / McBride / Carter

This Cardinals stack will pay off if the game stays tight and scoring stays high. It's a very balanced, and affordable stack.

Burrow + Gesicki + Michael Wilson

Wanna go against the grain? Everyone stacks Chase and Higgins, so take a shot on unique value plays who might just surprise you.

If Harrison is limited at all, that opens things up even more for Wilson and McBride with Brissett. On the other side, Burrow with Chase and Higgins is a go-to if you can fit them into your lineup. Slide your salaries around it, target volume first, and then upside second, and let it fly.

