Fab’s Five Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers For 2026

The 2025 NFL season has come to an end, as the Seahawks took home the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history. But just because the season is done on the field, it doesn’t mean there’s no more football talk. Much to the contrary, the NFL is a 365-day-a-year sport, so the speculation for 2026 begins now.

In the world of fantasy football, that includes the players who could emerge into next season’s Harold Fannin Jr. … the tight end(s) who turn into sleepers.

Obviously, NFL teams and depth charts will change (in many cases drastically) during the next several months, but I’ve targeted five quarterbacks who could become fantasy assets without the cost of a high pick in your drafts.

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers

Brenton Strange, Jaguars: Strange was one of my favorite sleepers of this past season, but he missed five games due to injuries and finished 23rd in points. He averaged nearly 10 fantasy points per game when he did play, however. That would have projected him to finish in the top 12 among tight ends over a full 17-game slate. Strange will be picked as a fantasy backup in most 2026 drafts, but he clearly has full-time starter potential.

Jake Tonges, 49ers: Tonges showed flashes of potential last season, scoring double digits in five games. He could play a much bigger role in 2026, though, as George Kittle will likely miss most of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Assuming the Niners retain Tonges, who is a restricted free agent, he could become a viable fantasy starter in Kittle’s absence. In fact, I could see Tonges as a top-12 option for fantasy fans.

Isaiah Likely, Ravens: Likely has flashed statistical potential, but he never had a real chance to reach it playing behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Now a free agent, Likely could end up on a team that will feature him as a No. 1 tight end. Imagine him as a starter for a team like the Chiefs if Travis Kelce decides to retire. Clearly, he’ll be a player to watch in the offseason as his eventual landing spot could make Likely a real sleeper.

Mason Taylor, Jets: Taylor had a mostly quiet rookie season, but he did post double-digits scores four times in his 13 games. The Jets’ offense will look a lot different in 2026, as Frank Reich will be the new coordinator, and the team is expected to bring in a different starting quarterback (maybe Kyler Murray). With few weapons in the passing game, there’s certainly a world where Taylor is one of the most-targeted Jets players next season.

Terrance Ferguson, Rams: Ferguson finished his rookie year on a high note, scoring 12-plus fantasy points in each of his final two regular-season games. He’s a talented pass catcher and playmaker, and I expect him to play a bigger role in the Rams’ offense next season. While Colby Parkinson is still under contract, Tyler Higbee is a free agent. What’s more, no team in the NFL ran more 13-personnel (one running back, three tight ends) in 2025. That should mean more chances for Ferguson to score fantasy points in his Year 2.

