Where Cardinals Land in Every Week 12 NFL Power Ranking
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into Week 12 with a 3-7 record and expectations that only continue to drop across the board.
Once considered preseason darlings to emerge out of the NFC West, the Cardinals won their first two games out of the gate and have since lost their last seven-of-eight.
The Cardinals, as a result, rank fairly low across various NFL power rankings ahead of Week 12 - which is a surprise to nobody:
Pro Football Talk: No. 24 (down two spots)
Mike Florio: "Will Jonathan Gannon make it to Week 18?"
CBS Sports: No. 22 (no change)
Pete Prisco: "The preseason optimism has faded as they have lost seven of their last eight. Now they have to start thinking about the future."
ESPN: No. 24 (down two spots)
Josh Weinfuss: "Nothing has changed since before the season except that there's more clarity on how Ossenfort's offseason decisions have affected the Cardinals. Their offense had plenty of preseason hype with a completely healthy Kyler Murray at quarterback, a second-year Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver and the return of their starting offensive line.
"Ossenfort bet that not making any moves to improve the first-string offense would pay off. It did not. The holes that Ossenfort didn't address this offseason have been glaring, warming his seat significantly as Arizona heads into the final stretch."
The Athletic: No. 22 (no change)
Josh Kendall/Chad Graff: "Ice Jacoby Brissett’s arm. The 10-year veteran probably thought he’d be riding out this season on the bench. Instead, he started his fifth straight game Sunday and set the NFL record for completions in a game.
"Brissett finished 47-of-57 for 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cardinals outgained San Francisco by 207 yards and still managed to lose by 19 points."
Sports Illustrated: No. 29 (down three spots)
Conor Orr: "Hey, at least Trey McBride doesn’t have a drop this season!"
Yahoo!: No. 24 (no change)
Frank Schwab: "Jacoby Brissett’s 47 completions might be the emptiest record in NFL history. The Cardinals got blown out and they had to throw a lot against a bad 49ers defense.
"At this point, there’s nothing the Cardinals do well. Head coach Jonathan Gannon might be in real trouble."
The Cardinals will see the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Arizona is still mathematically alive in the playoff hunt but they'll need nothing short of a miracle turnaround beginning this week.