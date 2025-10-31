All Cardinals

Why Running Back Trade Would Be Major Mistake for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals shouldn't put more capital towards the running back position.

Donnie Druin

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL's Tuesday Nov. 4 trade deadline will continue to spur ideas and rumors alike until the very end of the finish line, and while the Arizona Cardinals aren't a hotly rumored team, the organization does frequently find itself connected to one position.

Down James Conner (for the year) and Trey Benson (could return as soon as next week), the Cardinals' running back depth chart has taken a massive hit in 2025.

This, paired with an overall disappointing rushing attack, has led many to believe the Cardinals should be massive players for a running back market that includes names such as Breece Hall and Alvin Kamara.

The Cardinals - quite frankly - would be wasting resources if they acquired a running back at the trade deadline.

Why RB Isn't Solution for Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets RB Breece Hal
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) reacts to a play during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Simply put, the Cardinals' rushing attack has been nowhere close to what it was in 2024, averaging 34 yards less per game this season.

Arizona returned mostly the same offensive line. Mostly the same offensive weapons in the passing game. Mostly the same play-calling under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and mostly the same corps of running backs.

So - what gives?

What's the Cardinals Main Problem?

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzin
Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing calls a play during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' struggles can largely be attributed to absence of former offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who was Jonathan Gannon's top assistant before departing for a promotion as offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams wasn't just an offensive line coach - he was central to Arizona's run schematics and overall offensive game-planning.

"He's on the details and he has a brain that can see the big picture but also boil it down to the main thing too," Gannon said of Adams.

That's evident in the step up in Dallas' rushing attack this season, which is averaging 20 yards more per game on the ground. While head coach Brian Schottenheimer is calling the plays, Adams still has plenty on his plate with the offense.

Bringing this back to the running back discussion - Arizona's problems running the football are largely foundational.

Translation: it doesn't matter who is back there touting the rock, the Cardinals still won't be able to run the ball.

Sinking more draft capital into a position that recently saw Conner signed to an extension last year on top of Benson being a recent Day 2 pick simply wouldn't be good business for a 2-5 football team.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

