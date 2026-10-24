NFL Fines Two Cardinals After Rams Game

ARIZONA — Two different Arizona Cardinals were fined after their Week 6 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

OLB Eku Leota was fined over $6,000 for a blindside block during a punt return while TE Teagan Quitoriano was also fined nearly $7,000 for a leg-whip block.

2 #AZCardinals were fined from Week 6.



Eku Leota ($6,361 for a blindside block)

Teagan Quitoriano ($6,750 for a leg whip) pic.twitter.com/kwgKxckstY — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 24, 2026

These aren't the first Cardinals to be fined this season:

Week 1: None

Week 2: Karson Sharar ($5,372 for a late hit)

Week 3: None

Week 4: Trey McBride ($17,911 for leg whip block)

Week 5: Elijah Higgins ($20,411 for illegal use of helmet)

The Cardinals, collectively, have seen their players fined over $50,000 this season.

The NFL has fined players on 166 of 15,203 plays this regular season.

Week 6 was a massive upset victory for the Cardinals, who emerged to 2-4 on the season after winning their second game at SoFi Stadium.

Arizona, according to head coach Mike LaFleur, has shown tremendous growth since Week 1.

“That’s a good question. I do think in some aspects our run game has grown from a variation standpoint in terms of what we’re doing schematically and then how those guys are executing, but there are still aspects of our run game we need to improve," he told reporters this week.

"I think the operation’s the one that is the biggest. There's no yards that go with operation in terms of what you guys can see, but we know that when we’re operating at the level that we’re capable of it does lead to yards, which leads to points, which leads to obviously the result that we’re all hunting up, so I'd say those two aspects. I think we’ve, for the most part all year, have done a good job of keeping the ball in play in terms of getting our completions and all that.

"I think there’s a lot of room for us still to continue with our YAC in terms of our drop steps and our transitions and all that. As long as we’re here that standard’s never going to change. We’re always going to be hunting to be number one in the league at stuff like that. It does take talent to be good at that. I’m not going to say that that stuff takes no talent, but it’s definitely a skill set that we can continue to work on.”

The Cardinals hope to keep that momentum going against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.