ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat reported to mandatory minicamp this week, though he was only a sideline observer.

His presence came after months of off and on trade chatter, as Sweat reportedly was unhappy with the Cardinals after they fired head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Those rumors recently had cold water doused on them, though perhaps the door isn't shut.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora spoke with one anonymous NFL general manager who believes Sweat will still ultimately be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles:

"If nothing else, I think (Eagles GM) Howie (Roseman) takes him back," the GM told La Canfora.

Sweat initially began his career in Philadelphia after the Eagles made him a fourth-round pick in 2018. Sweat ultimately was a key piece to two different runs to the Super Bowl, the first coming under Gannon when he was the team's defensive coordinator.

Sweat inked a four-year, $76.4 million deal to play for the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season, which ultimately proved to be Gannon's final season in the desert. Gannon's presence was thought to have been massive in Sweat's arrival to the team in free agency.

Sweat's two best seasons in terms of sack production came under Gannon's watch, so Sweat's reported trade request after Gannon's dismissal checks out.

However, the Cardinals didn't boost their room of outside linebackers in any fashion through the different stages of the offseason, which would make a Sweat trade at this point a surprise from an organizational standpoint.

Yet Sweat rumors persist, and the Eagles have been a team heavily rumored to be in search of more premier talent at the position.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur says he wasn't concerned about Sweat and believes his top pass rusher is in a good place.

"I'll keep that between us. If Josh could, he would right now. So he's in a good spot. He looks good — looks really good. Had a good conversation with him. So I'm not worried about Josh Sweat at all," LaFleur told reporters this week.

"It's not injury related. He hasn't been here, so you're not going to throw somebody [into the mix right away]. When guys get here in phase one on day one, we don't practice. So why am I going to do that to another guy? You know that seems negligent on my part."

We'll see if trade chatter has anything to it.