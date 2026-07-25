Cardinals Address Josh Sweat Concerns After PUP List Surprise

GLENDALE – Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher Josh Sweat didn't practice with the team previously this offseason in either OTAs or minicamp. It's been the same song and dance for training camp.

Sweat was a surprise addition to the team's Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to begin camp, being joined alongside Paris Johnson Jr., Garrett Williams and Tip Reiman.

Sweat's absence from offseason programs sparked rumors in the desert following reports of a trade request made after the Cardinals fired previous head coach Jonathan Gannon. Teams reportedly called Arizona for Sweat's availability, though LaFleur shot down any notions of an unhappy pairing.

That was months ago, and now as we approach August, Sweat's still not practicing, and the Cardinals still aren't worried.

"Seeing him yesterday, he's fired up to be here. He was in great spirits," LaFleur said on the first day of camp before confirming Sweat (and Johnson) were both dealing with a knee injury. Sweat's nursed a knee injury dating back to last season and is 29-years-old.

The PUP list is for players who suffered football-related injuries, which led many to believe Sweat could have been injured between mandatory minicamp and now, especially after the Cardinals insisted Sweat was healthy earlier in the offseason.

"His absence, let me rephrase that then if I did say it like that. I don't recall totally saying it like that. But he's always stayed away in those phase one, phase two, phase three [periods]. He was working with our team pretty good. And he was around. That's what Josh has done, and that's what's worked for Josh, to get himself in position to play the best football, and we knew that," LaFleur said on Friday.

"Not that I was here a year ago, but we knew that when we brought him in. I knew that when I first got here in February. So the cool part about Josh is everyone's been on the same page the entire time. You guys can believe me or not, I'm not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health and all that.

"[He needs] a little bit more time, he's logged a lot of miles in this league as well. I think not only for Josh to peak on September 13, but Josh to also get through that the rigors of a 17-game season the way that he plays and the motor that he plays with, I think this is best for him and the Cardinals."

Players placed on the PUP list during training camp can come off the list at any time.

Are there any lingering worries on Sweat wanting out?

"I'm gonna say no, because I don't see any discontent, and he's never expressed one bit of discontent to me," LaFleur said.

"So you guys can ask him that, but like I said, I feel really good. Like I keep telling him, I'm just glad I don't have to gameplan against him anymore — although when he gets out there in practice, he's going to get chipped. So I guess we will be game-planning him."