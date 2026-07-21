Welcome to the second tier of our Arizona Cardinals roster rankings ahead of training camp. If you've missed any of the previous tiers, you can click on them below:

We've reached the second-to-last tier of the pyramid. It's been a fun ride, though only a total of seven players exist in the top two groups. Today we'll evaluate Arizona's trio of veteran difference-makers.

Three staples. Three defensive players. Three leaders in terms of their position group and overall level of play.

As a reminder, the players are not ranked within the tier itself.

Cardinals Roster Tiers, Part 6: The Difference-Makers

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players in this tier: Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Mack Wilson Sr.

Baker has been the engine of Arizona's defense for years now, making the Pro Bowl in all but one of his nine years in the NFL. He doesn't post flashy interception numbers but is a productive tackler and has free rein within Nick Rallis' defense to attack when/wherever — which is a privilege afforded to few.

That helps keep opposing offensive coordinators guessing, and Baker's role as a leader through another coaching staff change can't be overstated. He's still viewed as one of the top safeties in the league and will be the heart and soul of the Cardinals until he decides otherwise.

Sweat's sack production (12.5) in his first season with Arizona was second to none and probably deserved Pro Bowl recognition. Sweat is far and away the top (and only) pass rush threat in Arizona's outside linebacker room, and the Cardinals' willingness to leave his room untouched only heightens Sweat's importance to the team.

Without Jonathan Gannon in the desert, it will be interesting to see how Sweat builds on one of his best years in the league. However, no defense can thrive without a pass rush, and Sweat's the undisputed top person to reach the quarterback in Arizona.

Wilson isn't quite on the same star-name level as Baker or Sweat, though if you ever needed to evaluate his importance to Arizona's defense — you can take a look at last season. The Cardinals were night and day different after Wilson went down with a season-ending rib injury. The front seven looked like a shell of itself.

Wilson's a versatile athlete at inside linebacker that handles captain and green dot duties for the Cardinals. He's effective against the run, rushing the passer and dropping into coverage, too. There's not much Wilson can't do, and while he's not a Pro Bowl player (yet), he sure plays like it.

Wilson wears many hats for the Cardinals in terms of responsibility, and when healthy, he's a glue guy for Arizona's defense.