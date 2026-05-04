NFL Scout Believes Cardinals Messed Up Jeremiyah Love Pick

The Arizona Cardinals' pick of running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 still stirs debate to this very day.

It's been days since the 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and though Love's presence in Arizona is solidified and no longer speculation, questions on the Cardinals' process and their overall team-building philosophy have dominated headlines since the pick was made.

Now, there's questions if Love was even the best running back out of his own school.

Former NFL scout Scot McCloughan did a recent interview with The Athletic and made the following comments in regards to Love and fellow Notre Dame rusher Jadarian Price:

What NFL Scout Said on Jeremiyah Love

Apr 24, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love takes the stage during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

“And you wait and see, bud. I’m telling you: Price is going to be a better player than Love. I think he’s Nick Chubb, who we took in Cleveland and who was really, really good until he blew his knee out," he said.

Price was made the No. 32 pick by the Seattle Seahawks, and the two Notre Dame runners will see each other twice a year now as NFC West division rivals.

"I’ll get to play against (Seahawks RB) Jadarian Price this upcoming season. He’s a great player and I can’t wait to do the jersey swap with him too," Love said at his introductory press conference.

"I’m just excited to compete with great players and that’s really what this is all about.”

Did Cardinals Really Mess Up Jeremiyah Love Pick?

Love was highly regarded as one of the best overall players in this class, position be damned.

However, positional value of the running back spot has been decimated over recent NFL seasons. Many would believe using that pick at more premium spots such as edge rusher or offensive tackle would have been a better use of investments.

Yet the Cardinals wanted playmakers in their offense, and Love was undoubtedly their guy when Arizona finally came on the clock. There's hope he will be far more than just a RB1.

Given where the Cardinals drafted him, they certainly have to be right.

As far as the comparisons go to his teammate, Price himself held a very good draft profile — though Love was simply in a different level from most players in this class, let alone guys who wore the same helmets.

Price should have a solid NFL career, though if both live up to their potential, Love should be a dynamic game changer in the desert for years to come.