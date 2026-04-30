Cardinals NFL Draft Mailbag 3.0: Carson Beck Timeline & Jeremiyah Love’s Role in Crowded Backfield

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 draft is in the rearview mirror.

It's been exactly a week since the Cardinals made Jeremiyah Love the No. 3 pick in the draft, sending some waves through the football world.

Since, there's been more picks and even more storylines that have emerged.

We put out a mailbag and you guys came through. Thanks for all the questions!

Now that comp picks for free agents are gone, give us two names Arizona could sign after losing Calais Campbell - Bryan

I modified Bryan's question a bit after Campbell signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this morning.

Although they're not one-for-one swaps (because Arizona needs more edge help and sack production) two names I'd like are Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney.

Most of the worries around Bosa are his health, though he managed to play a ton last season and had over 50 quarterback pressures. Clowney had the third best pressure rate (19.1%) in the league last season and would be a nice plug-and-play option, too.

Honest opinion in matching red/white pants with the opposite top? Fan base really seems to want it - Conner

Conner, as somebody who is a big fan of the mono-look when it comes to uniforms, i'd be a fan of the mix-ups. I think the red jersey/white pants look is nice and the inverse isn't too bad, either.

It seems like the players are down for that as well.

Look good. Feel good. Play good. The Cardinals have upgraded uniforms and should be able to interchange them whenever. Why they don't remains a mystery to me.

When do you anticipate Carson Beck cracking the starting lineup? - Jonathon

Jonathon, probably not for awhile.

The Cardinals, assuming they get Jacoby Brissett's pockets aligned, will look to sit the third-round pick and let Brissett get first crack at starting duties in training camp. It's assumed he'll win that job and thus will have duties until he loses them.

If/when that happens remains to be seen. We actually took a quick poll of this in the Cardinals' media room after he was drafted and I seemed to be on the later end of the timeline compared to everybody else.

I'm of the belief Brissett will start a majority of games next year. I think once the Cardinals are officially eliminated from playoff contention (assuming things play out like many believe) Beck will get a few starts under his belt to close out 2026.

How many carries do you expect Jeremiyah Love to get on a weekly basis with a crowded RB room? - Lockdown Will

That's tough, both because he'll be a rookie (regardless of draft position) in a room with two respected runners in Tyler Allgeier and James Conner.

Looking at LaFleur's past experience as an OC, he hasn't had a prototypical bell cow running back role. There's been leaders, sure, though it's been a group effort.

That's widely expected to be the case yet again, though in a counter-argument, he hasn't had a player in the caliber of Love in his backfield.

It's tough to project what the carries per game will look like, though I do feel comfortable in assuming he'll lead the Cardinals in attempts and snaps on-field in 2026, assuming everybody is healthy.

The most any running back had under LaFleur as OC was 147 in one season (Michael Carter) — which averages out to roughly nine per game. Let's roll with that and adjust as we go.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be the focal WR this season or further regression due to lack of use? - Salty Cane Corso

Cane (assuming Mr. Corso was your father), I do believe there will be an emphasis on getting the most out of Harrison this season. He's clearly talented enough to make an impact and it's fair to say, for many reasons, his tenure thus far hasn't lived up to expectations.

With that said, I don't believe he will be the focal wideout this season. Partly because Michael Wilson is coming off an incredible season and partly because that's just not how LaFleur's offense is projected to work.

While some plays will surely be drawn up for Harrison, he won't be the guy in the room — but neither will anybody else. It'll be a spread-out effort.

What was the logic behind committing $50M guaranteed to a RB with so many holes on the roster? - CD

Ah, CD, welcome to the party brother.

This was perhaps my biggest gripe on drafting Love with the third overall pick. Leave the player out of it for a second - making anybody the highest paid at their position without having a single snap to their name is... something.

Now bring the player back into it: Love was one of the best players in the entire draft, position be damned. There's hope he'll do more than just run the ball well.

That's why. The Cardinals are really banking on Love becoming a star in this league, which gives the team boosts on and off the field.

What will it take to get you to believe in Carson Beck this year AND for any year past this one? - Sabre

Sabre, it would take a lot.

I'm not saying that as in I don't believe in Beck personally, but more so I would need to see a very convincing and sustained time of play from him to forego the 2027 quarterback class and beyond.

The problem here is I don't believe Beck will have the sample size needed during actual NFL games to really get that opportunity. They can evaluate him internally, but snaps matter. And if Brissett is the starter for even half of the regular season, Beck would really need to play at obviously eye-opening levels to convince myself and the Cardinals.

I'd like to see poise, command of the offense pre-snap and a few nice throws mixed between. On a consistent basis. That's a lot to ask of a rookie quarterback.

Again, not saying he can't or won't — but there needs to be no doubts left before making that decision.

Realistically, we can use help at RT and LB, but where else are we so talent starved, if all return from injury? - Terry

Terry.... that actually might be it. My two biggest gripes are right tackle and outside linebacker.

You can make arguments a need for an undisputed starter at inside linebacker opposite of Mack Wilson while more top-end talent can be acquired for the defensive line. Until health is 100% cornerback can have the same as well, and even receiver after the first two names can use a big-name boost.

But it feels like we're nitpicking at that point, save for the obvious at quarterback. That could be me being a bit of an optimist, but also there's a reason much of this roster had playoff expectations entering last year.

Could you see the Cardinals adding a veteran Edge Rusher, CB, or WR? - BMAKZZ

I think cornerback and wide receiver are set if everybody is healthy. Given how last year went with injuries, that may not be a good assumption.

With that said, I do think the need for a veteran edge rusher is there. But it's not about what I think — the Cardinals went through all of free agency and the draft without addressing it. They clearly believe in the position.

Yet I do have a feeling Arizona could eye the market if the group (opposite of Josh Sweat) is dissapointing near the trade deadline.

Are we deeper than last year based on free agency and the draft? - David

David, that's a tough question. I think for the most part yes, mostly because the Cardinals really didn't lose many top guys outside of Kyler Murray. I was loud in wanting the offensive line depth upgraded and we got just that.

Though it's not top heavy, we saw reinforcements arrive to the defensive line as well. Arizona saw replacements for Jalen Thompson and Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency while more depth at WR/QB was brought on in the draft.

Deeper? I'd say so. Significantly deeper and better? That's very much to be determined.

What is their plan for RT? Trade? Move one of the G's to RT? - John

John, it does appear Elijah Wilkinson is the man for the job at the moment. Wilkinson started all last season at right tackle for the Falcons.

There was some chatter second-round pick Chase Bisontis could kick out to tackle, though Mike LaFleur said after the draft he would begin inside.

I don't think a trade is on the table, but I've been wrong before and it's sure to happen again.