NFL Suspends Cardinals Exec For Gambling Violations

ARIZONA — The NFL is indefinitely suspending one Arizona Cardinals executive for violating the league's gambling policy.

As first reported by the Associated Press, Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold is suspended until further notice.

From Rob Maaddi:

"The NFL has suspended Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. An NFL investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 Draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced, and Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games. Gold, who is in his 13th season with the Cardinals, was promoted to director of college scouting in June 2025. He spent the previous three years (2022-24) as the assistant director of college scouting after working for four seasons (2018-21) as a college scouting coordinator. Gold has the right to appeal the suspension."

Per Adam Schefter, the suspension has now been confirmed by the NFL with the following statement released:

"The NFL confirmed today that Ryan Gold, Director of College Scouting for the Arizona Cardinals, has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy. This suspension is effective immediately. The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information.

"The League’s investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 Draft selections by the Cardinals before they were announced, and that Mr. Gold participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games. Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness. Mr. Gold has the right to appeal.”

The NFL has suspended a handful of players for violating the league's gambling policy, though executives have rarely been in the news.

Brendan Sorsby's recent denial into the 2026 supplemental draft showed just how strongly the NFL is attempting to thwart gambling into its game, though people will highlight the numerous sponsorships the league has with betting partners and sportsbooks as a sign of hypocrisy.

Sports gambling, which has been legal in the state of Arizona for years now, is only becoming more widespread — though Gold's suspension clearly shows it's reaching the inner walls of NFL buildings.

Perhaps more so than we think.

Arizona also released their statement, via Maaddi:

"The NFL's policies and expectations for all employees are clear, comprehensive, and consistently communicated. We fully support the league's decision in this matter, which involves a single employee. Our focus remains on preparing for the start of training camp next week and the 2026 season."