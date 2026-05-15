NFL Teams Absolutely Roasted the Cardinals in 2026 Schedule Release Videos

Part of the fun with NFL schedule releases is how hilarious the respective social media teams are in the unveiling of the full slate.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans typically have great admin teams while others simply choose to go a more simple route.

Especially in the offseason, humor and interest is needed to be drawn up for the NFL schedule, and the Arizona Cardinals (and their opponents) are no different.

While the Cardinals opted for an interesting schedule release, their respective opponents all took shots at Arizona in their own fun and unique way.

Here's each one:

Los Angeles Chargers

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?



yes yes yesyes

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yes yes yes yes yes

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yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

It's fitting that the NFL's most anticipated video every year is Arizona's Week 1 opponent, and the Chargers didn't pull any punches in their video.

Themed with the Halo video game, their character goes to "Red Sea Report" which is a desert map with the baseball St. Louis Cardinals as their background logo.

After eliminating "MongooseMarv" the loading screen features some hilarious jabs at Arizona's casitas, "short kings" and NHL teams in the stats.

Tremendous work here by Los Angeles.

Seattle Seahawks

Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.



Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026

The Seahawks opted for a funny cologne-commercial approach with their video and what their opponents would smell like.

For the Cardinals, it "smelled like a rebuild" and quite honestly... They're not far off. Arizona's scent was "Arizona Fowl — Eau De Cardinal".

The video itself was really well done

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers went for more of a throwback video, taking you through a tour of their house with old-timey radio calls and decor.

There was nothing special or hilarious about the Cardinals' inclusion, nor for any other team.

New York Giants

Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨



Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026

The Giants featured Jameis Winston (as they should) in their video, as he helped some people on the streets draw various logos of their 2026 opponents.

Arizona wasn't actually featured in the video but they did show a half-drawn cactus in the credits when the schedule was fully revealed.

Detroit Lions

The Lions used a no-nonsense approach to their schedule release and had head coach Dan Campbell simply post the schedule on a bulletin board. Strictly business indeed.

Los Angeles Rams

A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026

The Rams opted for a Napoleon Dynamite approach to their 2026 schedule release, and for the Cardinals, they featured a Sonoran hot dog (popular in Arizona) before taking a nice jab at the team in their away matchup with a headline "77 Year Drought" on the newspaper.

"No rain the Cardinals 2026 season forecast as drought continues," it reads under the headline.

Well played.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos took a few jabs across the board (Chiefs, Raiders to name some) but did not feature the Cardinals in their video until the end credits where they revealed it in a TV guide setting.

Solid video, just no Cardinals noise here.

Dallas Cowboys

schedule release...but make it improv 🎭



🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/eoYkEktfUh



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/rZwPw1lJaL — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026

The Cowboys chose an... interesting route with their video, having some guys do improv on each opponent.

For the Cardinals, it was an angry bird in therapy.

We appreciate the effort!

Kansas City Chiefs

The ’90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026

The Chiefs opted for a 90's themed shopping network schedule release.

For the Cardinals, they went with some bird-watching and a pair of "Red Bird Binoculars" and even making a Cardinal Sin joke in the process.

Washington Commanders

For their video, the Commanders opted for a science fair vibe, and the Cardinals' portion was pretty creative for what it was.

Arizona's science board was a "Sizzlin Script" with some viral sounds (Marge Simpson and SpongeBob talking about the heat) with a message that reads "Raise Hail" at the end on a piece of paper.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had their players go through the schedule game by game and do some raw reactions to each matchup in chronological order.

Saquon Barkely said State Farm Stadium's grass was "slippery as hell" as the players talked about the Cardinals having a roof. That was about it, as Arizona wasn't quite a talking point.

New York Jets

football is ART (craft blend)



your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026

This one got a lot of hate online, probably because it wasn't funny, though the Jets' video of mixing colors to paint a strip of whatever team they faced.

For the Cardinals, the two paint colors used were prickly pear and dry heat red.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints used a weather forecast video to debut their opponents.

New Orleans combined Las Vegas and Glendale as extreme heat on their map with "scattered hope and no clear direction on the horizon. The chance of any big change out there? Unlikely, because nothing ever fully develops there."

Las Vegas Raiders

You don't get it. It's the 2026 Schedule Release!



📰 https://t.co/CIxG8eTk9u pic.twitter.com/O4h2dbM5ZN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 14, 2026

The Raiders opted for a knock-off Step Brothers movie video, which was fun! It just didn't throw any jabs at any teams.

For what it's worth, it did show a knocked-out Big Red at the end credits when they showed when they were playing the Cardinals.