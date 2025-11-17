Cardinals Coach Addresses Growing Hot-Seat Rumors
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 3-7, and naturally, conversations surrounding the team shift towards head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Gannon, in his third year leading the franchise, has yet to get the Cardinals over the hump and into winning football down the stretch of a season.
Year 3 typically is a defining year for coaches and executives in the NFL - and with the clock winding down on 2025, each loss only propels Gannon further into conversations surrounding coaches who may or may not find themselves on the way out.
After their Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Gannon was directly asked about the metaphorical "hot seat" and his thoughts:
Jonathan Gannon Addresses Hot Seat Chatter
"[That's] not a controllable for me. I didn't hire myself. I'm not going to fire myself. Seriously - I know it comes up. That's the business we're in. If you don't want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke [and say], 'go work somewhere else.' I'm going to control the controllables for myself. I come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in position to win a game," he said Monday.
After starting 2-0, the Cardinals have now lost their last seven-of-eight games.
After going 3-14 in his first season, Arizona saw a similar collapse in the second half of 2024, where the Cardinals were atop the NFC West entering their bye week before missing the playoffs.
After heavily investing in the defense and expecting leaps from players such as Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. - the Cardinals held serious postseason hopes before 2025.
Can Cardinals Turn Things Around?
Teams who start a season 2-0 make the playoffs at roughly a 70% rate - though the Cardinals are shaping to be on the other side of that statistic.
When asked what message he would give to the fans, Gannon offered:
"Stick with us. We'll get it turned around. We'll get it turned around."
Arizona has one of the league's toughest strength of schedules to finish 2025, and they're only favored to win one more game in their remaining slate of matchups - which is against the Atlanta Falcons.
The future continues to cloud itself with each prominent loss held by the Cardinals, and if their current trajectory continues, some very tough conversations will have to be had in the desert.