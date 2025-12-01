Cardinals Make Final Kyler Murray Decision vs Rams

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not see Kyler Murray activated from injured reserve this week, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"Kyler, we will not open his window, not quite there yet," said Gannon at his Monday press conference.

"... He's working every day, but I know he wants to be out there. It's just unfortunate right now."

The Cardinals play host to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 with just five games remaining in the season.

This week marks the first opportunity for Murray to be designated to return from practice, which would see Arizona open a 21-day window for Murray to officially practice with the team.

Murray, out since Week 6 with a mid-foot sprain, would be eligible to be activated to the roster at any point during that three-week window.

Week 14 was the earliest Murray could return from injured reserve after being required to miss at least four games - though the Cardinals will continue to take their time with the former No. 1 overall pick.

"Hard. You know what he puts - all our players that aren't out there - you know what they put into the game and into the prep. I know they all want to play. When your health is preventing you from doing that it can get frustrating, there's no doubt," said Gannon when asked how difficult it was for Murray not to be playing.

When asked if Murray's injury improved, Gannon offered:

"I think so. He's doing things that he hadn't been able to do in the past here so we just take it day by day."

Murray's future in Arizona continues to swirl with speculation, as many believe the Cardinals will look to move on from the Heisman winner once the dust settles on 2025.

Current starter Jacoby Brissett is under contract through the 2026 season while Arizona is projected to have a top ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals dropped to 3-9 on the year after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, which officially eliminated them from postseason contention.

Now, Arizona moves forward with nothing but pride and the opportunity to play spoiler in their remaining stretch of games.

And while the Cardinals surely will try to win each remaining game, all eyes are fixated towards Murray and his standing with the organization moving into the offseason.

