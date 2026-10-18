Rare Injury Sparks Cardinals' Crazy Upset Win vs Rams

The Arizona Cardinals managed a stunning 18-16 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium with plenty of factors working in their favor.

Defensively, coordinator Nick Rallis was able to shut the Rams' offense down with a blend of pressure and creative fronts to keep Los Angeles' potent attack at bay. On the other side of the ball, Arizona managed to reestablish their ground game and sustained numerous long scoring drives.

Week 6 was truly a crazy one, from start to finish.

However, it all started early in the first quarter with a rare injury. Rams kicker Blake Grupe tried to tackle Cardinals return man Devin Duvernay during a kickoff on the first quarter, which ultimately hurt Grupe and put him out with a knee injury.

Blake Grupe -

It looks like there’s concern for entire body but listed with a knee injury.

Not sure which one. Maybe both. pic.twitter.com/vpJ8IiDxho — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 18, 2026

And whether the Rams realized it in the moment or not, it would change the entire complexion of the game.

Failed Two-Point Conversion

The Rams scored a touchdown halfway through the second quarter but were forced to try for a two-point conversion instead of going up 10-6.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked on the two-point attempt and fumbled, nearly seeing the Cardinals return it for a score before defensive lineman L.J. Collier was brought down on the fumble return.

LJ Collier wanted to take the two-point conversion return all the way 😅



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CCOkklUaau — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

This was massive, as it kept the Cardinals within a field goal's reach.

4th-And-1 Stop in Second Half

In the waning moments of the third quarter, the Rams again found themselves deep in Cardinals territory but needing to go for it rather than potentially tying to game at 12-12.

Los Angeles tried to run a fullback dive, which was stuffed by Arizona's defense.

Cardinals defense comes up with the stop on 4th and 1!



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kieCYIdECf — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

The Cardinals would march down the field and extend their lead by another three points, again changing the dynamic of the game.

The Game-Winning Kick

Because of prior events in the game that forced the Rams in a deficit, the Cardinals were only down by one point on their final drive. Aided by a chunk play and debatable penalty from a Los Angeles defender, Arizona quickly found themselves in field goal position.

Not to tie the game and send it to overtime, but to win.

Chad Ryland banged home a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals the upset victory.

Cardinals win their second game of the season at SoFi Stadium 😮 pic.twitter.com/B3I5Q5Ttkt — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

The NFL is very much a week to week league, though nobody expected the Cardinals to upset the Rams in Week 6.

And while it was a complete team effort, Arizona was undoubtedly on the receiving end of a domino effect that all started when the Rams lost their kicker earlier in the game.