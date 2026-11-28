ARIZONA — A new era of Arizona Cardinals football is set to begin. We'll see how long it lasts.

Teryl Austin steps in as the team's defensive coordinator for the final six weeks of the season following Nick Rallis' dismissal just a few days ago, a move that wasn't easy for head coach Mike LaFleur.

Still, it needed to happen. Rallis was an overall underwhelming defensive play-caller for a Cardinals defense that was much healthier than his offensive counterparts.

And his replacement practically said the quiet part out loud.

Teryl Austin Knows Cardinals Defense Needs to Improve

Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin speaks to the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the day I've always thought this was a players' game. We have to help them play faster and help them achieve, and they have to be able to do it. We have so much room for improvement. That's why I'm sitting here," Austin told reporters in his first official press conference as Arizona's defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals' defense currently sits with the second-most points allowed per game at 29.4. They've allowed 30-point outings in their last eight-of-ten games. Their 355 yards allowed per game is also sixth-worst in the NFL.

Numbers tell a story, but lack of development tells another. Arizona's invested some heavy resources into that side of the ball with little improvement from the moment Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon took over in 2023.

After Gannon was fired this past offseason, Rallis virtually had complete control of everything entering 2026. The onus had never been more on him before — and the results simply never came.

It was a move LaFleur tried to push off earlier in the year. When Rallis' seat was hot, he refused wholesale changes and instead promised micro changes to the defense. That brought initial success for a week or two before Arizona reverted back to the mean.

Rallis' tenure was highlighted by some concerns of Arizona's defense being too complex. While opposing offensive coordinators would comment on the nature of Rallis' disguise and foundational rules, players themselves appeared to have a hard time adjusting.

Austin, a seasoned coordinator, says a bit of simplicity can go a long way.

"I'll try to prioritize a little bit of simplicity to try and give our guys some freedom," Austin continued this week. "You don't have to be perfect but let's play really hard and let your 'football player' show."

The NFL is a tough business, but it's pretty clear the Cardinals needed to move on.