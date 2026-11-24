ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' dismissal of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has been official for just over 24 hours, and as the team looks forward to its final six games of the regular season, analysis of the move from all angles is underway.

We've done our own, ranging from our brutally honest thoughts to candidates to watch in his replacement.

That train continues with evaluating... where do the Cardinals go from here?

Right Now: Teryl Austin Steps In, Cardinals See Who Steps Up

Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin speaks to the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Austin, a long-time NFL defensive coordinator, was brought on staff this past offseason as a senior analyst and soundboard for Rallis. The Cardinals did well to have a veteran voice on staff in the emergency of needing an interim defensive coordinator, which is now the case.

Austin has six games to practically audition for a full-time role in the desert.

"You start building these foundations when guys get back in phase one and even before that, as you're getting it with your coaches. He's a smart guy," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Austin this week. "There are no other changes that we're making on the defensive staff, so he'll lean (on) those guys, and I'll help out where I can. We have to get some stuff going on offense too.”

LaFleur was also adamant that the roster evaluation to finish the season would be imperative for who stays and goes moving forward. Just because the Cardinals are out of the playoff fight and a new DC is in place, that doesn't mean these remaining games don't count for anything.

"I see it as an incredible challenge. We're not going to win a Super Bowl this year. We're not going to the playoffs. We know that, but what a freaking opportunity to see what some of these guys can do and how they're going to be a part of the solution moving forward and who's going to be a part of this thing moving forward," said LaFleur.

It will be interesting to see what changes with Austin this week, and if success comes, perhaps Arizona keeps him around on a permanent basis. That goes the same with many players who are getting opportunities they typically wouldn't get.

Short-Term/Down The Road: The Search for a New DC Begins... And Perhaps GM, Too

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaFleur, one of the last head coaches to be hired in a loaded 2026 coaching cycle, didn't get his pick of DC. Arizona tried to interview other candidates before eventually turning back to Rallis, who still had one year left on his contract entering this season.

“I'll be honest with you, when it is a little bit later there's been some hires and stuff like that—with that said, like I've told you guys (I've) gone against Nick quite often and it wasn't fun," said LaFleur when asked about the process of trying to find a defensive coordinator after landing in the desert.

Even if Austin does a strong job, the Cardinals would be wise to interview more candidates in hopes of finding the right fit. With LaFleur's strong connections to Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, it wouldn't be a shock to see multiple familiar faces from those trees land interviews with Arizona this offseason.

Names to watch:

Giff Smith : Smith is currently the Rams' DL coach/run-game coordinator, but also served as the Chargers' interim head coach in 2023 while coaching outside linebackers. With LaFleur solely focused on offense, that familiarity with LaFleur and the NFC West on top of the head coach stint could hold strong.

: Smith is currently the Rams' DL coach/run-game coordinator, but also served as the Chargers' interim head coach in 2023 while coaching outside linebackers. With LaFleur solely focused on offense, that familiarity with LaFleur and the NFC West on top of the head coach stint could hold strong. Jimmy Lake : Lake, currently with the Rams as pass-game coordinator and DB coach, has prior DC experience with the Atlanta Falcons and was the head coach of the Washington Huskies previously for two seasons. With play-calling experience under his belt, that could be a selling point for LaFleur.

: Lake, currently with the Rams as pass-game coordinator and DB coach, has prior DC experience with the Atlanta Falcons and was the head coach of the Washington Huskies previously for two seasons. With play-calling experience under his belt, that could be a selling point for LaFleur. Kris Kocurek : The long-time 49ers DL coach is one of the most respected at his position, having done an outstanding job coaching up San Francisco's front for years. That could be valuable in unlocking names such as Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson.

: The long-time 49ers DL coach is one of the most respected at his position, having done an outstanding job coaching up San Francisco's front for years. That could be valuable in unlocking names such as Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson. Matt Eberflus: The former head coach and current assistant defensive coach for San Francisco has called top defenses at previous stops in Indianapolis. If LaFleur wants a seasoned voice with head coach experience to lean on, this could be an option.

Personnel for the defense won't just possibly change on the coaching staff, too.

General manager Monti Ossenfort is on the hot seat, as his fourth season running the show in the desert has considerably been underwhelming. Outside factors such as injuries have been prevalent, but it feels as if his time has simply run out.

With the second-most projected cap space in the 2027 offseason and six picks in the first four rounds of the draft, Arizona holds major potential to make upgrades across the board alongside deciding the fate of stars such as Budda Baker and Josh Sweat.

Will Ossenfort still be in charge to upgrade a clearly deficient defense?

Arizona's general manager spot will surely be decided on before a new defensive coordinator is hired and changes are made to the personnel.

Long-Term: Sustainable Success Seems to Be 1 Hire Away

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This next defensive coordinator hire has to hit.

LaFleur is patient. He was on Shanahan's staff in San Francisco their first season where they won just one of their first nine games. The 49ers' foundation was built through those dark days, and LaFleur's hoping that same success can be replicated here in the desert.

However, there's a few big dominoes the Cardinals need: A strong general manager and a defensive coordinator that can bring sustainable success to their side of the ball.

LaFleur, admittedly so, is a bit held back by the Cardinals' notorious lack of spending on coaching staffs. Arizona typically has been shy on shelling out big bucks to land top coaches, and with that line of thought, perhaps the Cardinals will be forced to bank on a young, up-and-coming name.

Regardless of who it is or what their resume looks like, Arizona needs improvement on that side of the ball. The excitement with LaFleur resides in his potential of what his offense will look like down the road — not in Week 11 of his first season.

However, the Cardinals cannot make the strides they so covet without at least an average defense. Arizona's not banking on finding the next Brian Flores or Mike Macdonald — they simply need somebody who can develop talent and get the Cardinals to play average NFL ball.

If that happens, and LaFleur's offense takes off sooner rather than later, there's no telling what can come in the desert.