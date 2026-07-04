Trey McBride Finally Shuts Down Long-Running Kyler Murray Narrative

ARIZONA — For the first time in eight seasons, the Arizona Cardinals enter training camp without Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback.

The two split paths this offseason in what was a difficult but needed move for both parties, as Arizona clearly wasn't able to maximize Murray while the former No. 1 overall pick could easily bounce back in new surroundings.

After an impressive rookie season, Murray's tenure in the desert was unfortunately clouded with off-field questions on his leadership and commitment to the game.

Murray particularly received a lot of flack for his love of video games, as Call of Duty memes consistently circulated around Murray and his supposed drop in performance when a new iteration of the game dropped.

That's been a long-running joke around Murray, though on a recent podcast episode of Bussin With The Boys, former teammate Trey McBride said those rumors were nonsense:

"He definitely saw the memes, but it was just funny because he never really talked about Call of Duty, he never really talked about playing video games. But every single week he was in the media," McBride said.

"Everyone was talking about, 'Oh, the new Call of Duty came out, Double XP weekend, he's gonna have the worst game ever.' I'm like, what are we talking about? But he never talked about gaming or anything, so I never understood [the memes]."

There's one stat floating around that claims his fantasy football points per game drop after a Call of Duty game releases. McBride says that's simply a byproduct of the social media world.

"I think they're just finding every stat to get on him," said McBride.

Murray's one of the most athletically gifted players Arizona's had in quite some time, and there's hope their offseason split will ultimately work out for both sides.

"7 years…damn. I never wanted things to end like this," said Murray in his goodbye post to Arizona.

"I want to acknowledge how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and optimism I’ve received since the news broke. I am so appreciative to all the genuine supporters I’ve made throughout my career. There’s not enough words to express how much the positivity has helped throughout this transition, I love you all.

"To my teammates…It breaks me the most that we never got it done. It’s hard to look at this past year and accept that it was our last run together. I truly wish it would’ve gone different for all of us. To all the staff, from coaches to trainers etc. I will miss the process of chasing the ultimate goal together every day."