1 Overlooked Factor That Will Take Cardinals Offense to Next Level

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' rushing attack, to this point, has seemingly taken a massive step forward.

Truth be told, the overall goals of head coach Mike LaFleur and prior offensive play-caller Drew Petzing aren't all that different. Both want to utilize heavy tight end sets with hopes of establishing the run to set up the pass with play-action marrying the two.

Yet the actual operation of both couldn't be more different. LaFleur's scheme emphasizes more inside/outside zone while motion is much more prevalent.

The Cardinals also upgraded their run-game personnel this offseason. Arizona invested heavily from free agency and the draft to improve different spots alongside the offensive line and running back.

The ultimate difference between 2025 and 2026's rushing attack just might, oddly enough, come from the very guys catching passes.

How WRs Are Making Their Mark in Run Game

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blocking is an ugly but necessary evil of the position. It's not exactly shown in highlights or on the box score, though there's a staunch emphasis from LaFleur on boundary players blocking in the scheme.

"If you don't block, if you don't get sticky on DB's in this offense, you're just not going to be out there. Point-blank period," LaFleur said during training camp.

Receivers blocking is nothing new, nor is this a song teams across the league haven't sung before. However, LaFleur's intentions are more direct with his wideouts.

For as much as the Cardinals project to use 12 and 13 personnel often, what can separate the rushing offense from good to great is receivers getting on bodies to spring big plays.

Such was the case earlier in training camp, when Marvin Harrison Jr. sprinted down to barely get enough on a crashing safety to create a clean path for Jeremiyah Love.

Watch this block by Marv, who comes from the top of your screen to get just enough on Wingard to allow Love to run through *untouched*



Mike LaFleur literally ran to MHJ as soon as the play was over and emphatically dapped him up pic.twitter.com/tLmXgWX2g0 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) August 3, 2026

Harrison, a prior No. 4 overall pick with the nickname "Maserati" says LaFleur's demands are fairly clear in this offense.

"He's not going to play about the run blocking," Harrison said. "He's going to make sure everybody's putting a hat on a hat in the run game, and obviously he expects a lot of us in the passing game as well."

It's not just Harrison being utilized. All-Pro TE Trey McBride has made strides in his run blocking according to multiple Cardinals while WR Kendrick Bourne has often been motioned inwards to create leverages in Arizona's rushing attack.

Harrison said he's still "embracing it a little bit" when it comes to run-blocking, though he says the buy-in has been easy because the Cardinals know a successful rushing attack will only tip the scales in their favor.

"It's been a big emphasis, and more so it's easy to buy into it because we know it's going to affect the pass game as well. Like when we can run the ball for you five, six yards a carry, I feel like that's going to only help you know me, Mike [Wilson], Trey [McBride], and everybody else kind of do their jobs in the pass game," Harrison added.

"So it's just having things marry up, and it's kind of easy to buy in more so than anything."

It's not often No. 1 receivers are heavily bought in to making a difference when the ball's not going to them. Far too often on Sundays we see players disinterested or disengaged when a specific play's not going to them.

Does it mean anything for LaFleur that Harrison's so bought in?

"No, it doesn't mean much that he's bought into blocking. That's just what we do. So him all the way down to the 90th guy: If you are eligible on the perimeter, you better learn how to block. It's never an issue, you get what you emphasize, and we make it pretty clear right away," said LaFleur.

"It's not just because we're tough — that's how you run the football. You can't just rely on the five guys and our running back to go run the football. If you want to effectively run the football, it takes all 11. It takes the quarterback getting us in the right play and carrying on his fakes. It takes the offensive line, tight ends executing. It takes the backs being disciplined and after that, going and being who they are. And it takes the receivers on the perimeter getting it done, getting sticky, and getting physical."