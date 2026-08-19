Tyler Biadasz Injury News Could Open Door for Cardinals Upset vs Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers are set for a Week 1 clash at SoFi Stadium, a season-opening game that is set to be without a key piece in the puzzle.

The Chargers are set to lose starting center Tyler Biadasz "indefinitely" after suffering a significant knee injury in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, which includes his ACL among other ligaments.

Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the 49ers, per @rapsheet and me.



Biadasz will meet with more doctors to try to get more clarity. pic.twitter.com/0cyNFBmUdY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

This spells bad news for the Chargers just weeks in advance of the season opener, where they're heavy favorites to defeat the Cardinals in Los Angeles.

While this injury doesn't completely shift the odds to Arizona's favor, it does add an interesting wrinkle to Week 1.

How Tyler Biadasz Injury Impacts Cardinals vs Chargers

Losing a starter at any position is brutal — let alone the offensive line — let alone at center, the very person who organizes the line, sets protections, makes adjustments, etc.

Biadasz is a former Pro Bowl player and has started at least 15 games in all but his rookie season. While he's not quite an All-Pro, calling Biadasz a quality player would be fair.

That makes his departure a bit tougher to swallow, as Chargers On SI deemed this, "red button time" for the Chargers with no viable replacements on deck. At this time of year, the pool of free agents isn't exactly oozing with talent.

Biadasz had just signed with Los Angeles this offseason on a three-year, $30 million contract — so it's not as if he and quarterback Justin Herbert have massive rapport together. With that said, Herbert's now forced to adapt to a new starting center just weeks before the regular season. While that's not impossible, the disparity in reps between Biadasz and his replacement is significant.

That spells good news for a Cardinals defensive front that has seen Walter Nolen healthy this preseason while Josh Sweat is also expected back by Arizona at some point before the season opener.

It's not as if the Cardinals are without their own health issues. There's speculation on when Jeremiyah Love will make his return after suffering an ankle injury last week while right guard Chase Bisontis is likely done for the year after an MCL injury.

If anybody knows the injury bug, it's the Cardinals coming fresh off a 2025 campaign where injuries piled by the week.

It's also notable that coveted Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater is up in the air with his status for Week 1 too, a matchup the Cardinals have been game-planning for since early June according to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Los Angeles' offensive line ranked at No. 7 in PFF's list of the top units in the NFL. Arizona was at No. 22.

As underdogs, the Cardinals gain a slight advantage with Biadasz out of the picture.