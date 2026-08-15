Cardinals Lose Chase Bisontis, 2 Others to IR; Sign 3 New Players

The Arizona Cardinals officially placed second-round pick Chase Bisontis on injured reserve today.

Bisontis suffered a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders this past week in preseason play. The right guard is likely to miss most of the 2026 season, if not all. Arizona is not expected to make a signing for his replacement.

The Cardinals also placed tight end Jameson Geers and linebacker Austin Keys on injured reserve, as officially announced by the team on Saturday.

Arizona still has Tip Reiman, Garrett Williams and Josh Sweat on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while Joey Blount, Kenny Yeboah and Kaleb Proctor are on injured reserve.

The Cardinals also updated Jeremiyah Love's injury status today – you can read more here.

To supplement the Cardinals' losses, Arizona signed tight end Baylor Cupp, defensive lineman Keveion’ta Spears and running back Tre Stewart.

More on every Cardinals new signing via the team's press release:

TE Baylor Cupp

"Cupp (6-6, 243) most recently played with the Dallas Renegades of the UFL where he appeared in nine games and recorded eight receptions for 73 yards. He entered the NFL in 2024 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent from Texas Tech and appeared in one game with the Chiefs while also spending time on the team’s practice squad. Cupp was also with the Ravens in the 2025 preseason. While in college, he appeared in 34 games (14 starts) at Texas Tech (2022-23) and Texas A&M (2019-21) and posted 23 receptions for 246 yards (10.7 avg) and four touchdowns.

DL Keveion’ta Spears

"Spears (6-3, 321) played last season at SMU after spending the first five seasons of his collegiate career at Memphis (2023-24) and Louisiana Tech (2020-22). During his six-year collegiate career, Spears appeared in 49 games (11 starts) and tallied 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and five passes defensed. In his lone season with the Mustangs in 2025, he appeared in all 13 games (two starts) and finished the season with 15 tackles (eight solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups which tied for the most among SMU defensive linemen.

RB Tre Stewart

"Stewart (5-8, 186) played with the Orlando Storm of the UFL where he appeared in five games and recorded 108 rushing yards on 28 attempts (3.9 avg.) while also adding four receptions for 27 yards. He entered the NFL with Minnesota as an undrafted rookie free agent from Jacksonville State in 2025. In his four-year collegiate career at Jacksonville State (2024) and Limestone University (2021-23), Stewart played in 46 games and rushed for 4,632 yards on 700 carries (6.6 avg.) and 47 touchdowns while catching 83 passes for 833 yards (10.0 avg.) and six touchdowns."