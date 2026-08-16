Why You Shouldn't Worry About Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Jeremiyah Love have had a whirlwind last few days.

Love made his preseason debut on Thursday and looked prime to make an instant impact in the desert, running with a strong blend of speed and power along with making defenders miss in the open field.

The third overall pick lived up to the billing in Vegas, though his outlook for the regular season opener in Los Angeles has progressively worsened over the last few nights.

After the Cardinals' win over the Raiders, head coach Mike LaFleur said Love suffered a minor ankle injury but could have finished the game if needed.

After a day had passed, Arizona held media availability ahead of Saturday's practice — where LaFleur said Love's ankle injury came in more sore than expected. Love will not practice this week and will not play against the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

LaFleur also would not commit to Love being ready for Week 1's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Is there cause for concern?

Why You Shouldn't Sweat Jeremiyah Love's Ankle Injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Love will have just under a calendar month to completely heal and be ready for season opener. He certainly won't play against Dallas while the Cardinals are very likely to sit their starters in the preseason finale in Green Bay.

Arizona is fairly conservative with their handling of injuries, at least that's the early prognosis from LaFleur's tenure. Case in point, the Cardinals will be cautious — especially when it comes to their heftiest investment from the offseason.

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the equation? We didn't even notice Love injured his ankle during the game. Social media highlighted he was the victim of a hip-drop tackle during the game, though Love managed to finish the first half without any noticeable limp or injury.

LaFleur's unwillingness to commit to Love being ready for Week 1 more so is rooted in simply wanting to protect his player.

This is all to say.... the last few days haven't been ideal in terms of Love's injury news, though there doesn't seem to be any reason to be overly concerned on the running back's availability for Week 1.