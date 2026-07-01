What Cardinals Contract Extensions Could Look Like For Paris Johnson, Michael Wilson

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a few orders of business to handle before the team's July 22 reporting date for training camp date arrives.

None might be bigger than setting up long-term extensions for players such as left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Michael Wilson. Both are entering their respective fourth seasons on slightly different trajectories.

Johnson - the Cardinals' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - has steadied the ship for Arizona at left tackle the last two seasons after initially beginning his career on the right. While Johnson hasn't managed elite levels of play, his baseline is solid and the ceiling is still incredibly high.

Wilson's path as a third-round pick has been different. His first two seasons saw mere flashes in the pan as a secondary receiving option before 2025 saw him burst on the scene, finishing with 1,000 receiving yards even after a slow start out of the gates.

What would potential contract extensions look like for either player?

Paris Johnson Jr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spotrac's projected market value for Johnson is at three years, $70.5 million. That's an annual salary of $23.5 million and would make him the seventh-highest paid left tackle at this moment in time.

That falls well below the $40 million per season mark Johnson talked about towards the end of last season, though that still feels like a fair dollar amount for Johnson, who likely would have a Pro Bowl on his resume if not for a string of late-season injuries in recent years.

Johnson, speaking with reporters earlier at mandatory minicamp, says he wasn't focused on contract talks.

"I know the contract stuff will work itself out in the timing, it always does," he said.

"Especially in the tackle market, it happens when it happens, and it's usually right. But I'm not really worried about that right now, because it's not going to help me block anybody in front of me. So right now I'm just thinking about how I can be the best version of myself for the guys on the team right now."

The Cardinals picked up Johnson's fifth-year option, so if no deal is reached this offseason, he'll still be on the roster through 2027.

Michael Wilson

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson, since he's not a first-round pick, doesn't have a fifth-year option on his contract — so if no long-term deal is struck he is set to enter free agency after 2026.

Spotrac has Wilson's market value at a four-year, $73.1 million deal with an average annual value of $18.2 million per season. That would place him 25th among receiver contracts.

Many are skeptical of Wilson's short burst of production, which all practically came after Week 6 when Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback.

Wilson has proved to be a tough contested-catch player for the Cardinals through his tenure, though Arizona's pass-catching hierarchy involving Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. may lead the organization to come in lower on this projected number.

Much like Johnson, Wilson is far removed from wanting to turn this into headlines.

"That's not something I want to show up to the building with on my mind. I don't want that to affect how I show up every single day, because ultimately that stuff is going to take care of itself, like what I did last year, I can't change," he told reporters earlier this offseason.

"That's my resume, that's what we're going off of. But as soon as Week 1 starts and we're playing against L.A. Chargers, contract stuff — that stuff doesn't matter."