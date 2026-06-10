Cardinals Star Paris Johnson Jr. Breaks Silence on Contract Talks

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is eligible for a contract extension that could potentially be massive, though the former first-round pick isn't placing that atop his list of concerns as training camp is right around the corner.

"I feel like right now my goal is just to be the best version of me today," Johnson said entering his fourth season. The Cardinals previously picked up his fifth-year option earlier in the offseason.

"That's the only thing on my mind. I know the contract stuff will work itself out in the timing, it always does. Especially in the tackle market, it happens when it happens, and it's usually right. But I'm not really worried about that right now, because it's not going to help me block anybody in front of me. So right now I'm just thinking about how I can be the best version of myself for the guys on the team right now."

Johnson was Arizona's No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has established himself as both a locker room leader and cornerstone for the Cardinals' line. Spotrac has his market value at $23.5 million per season for a future deal.

"It's cool to work with Paris and get to know him. He is a dude that loves ball. He's got a growth mindset," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Johnson.

"He knows he hasn't arrived. It was one of the first conversations we had. I asked him, 'Where do you want to improve?' and without hesitation [he said], 'I want to improve in the run game.' Fundamentals, all those kind of things, working in combination, what we're putting them through, what we're asking to do from coaches, all those kind of things — but part of the run game is also a mindset and he knows that, and he's been so cognizant of that in working that."

Johnson's fifth-year option will see him play for the Cardinals at least through the 2027 season, though there's hope the Ohio State product is in the desert for much longer.

"I love being here in the Valley. I love the community," Johnson continued,

"... Personally, I love to be here. Right now it's all up to the way I continue to play, the way I continue to show up on the field and off the field. Continue that star guy, and then it's up to the guys above us right now."