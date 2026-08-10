Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Said 6 Big Things Today: Carson Beck, Josh Sweat & More

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals are nearly done with training camp.

The Cardinals wrapped up a jog-through today and are set for one last practice tomorrow before officially wrapping things up here at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona made general manager Monti Ossenfort available for reporters today — here's our biggest takeaways from what he said:

Contract Extension Talks Still Ongoing

The Cardinals have all of Paris Johnson Jr., Michael Wilson and Garrett Williams eligible for massive contract extensions, though Arizona hasn't inked any of the aforementioned players just yet.

"I think the track record here the last three years is we've done extensions before the season, during the season, after the season. I think as with any negotiation/extension, those things take time, and there's a lot of conversations that go on," Ossenfort said.

"Sometimes the timelines are different, and when those match up, and when those discussions can come to agreement. I don't think there's any hard or fast rule, and I think really they come by a case-by-case basis."

Names such as Hjalte Froholdt and Dante Stills are also possible names to watch.

Mike LaFleur Has Been Impressive

LaFleur, entering his first season as a head coach, has arrived prepared according to Ossenfort.

"He's got a plan, and it's good to see. Not only just the offensive side of things, which obviously he's putting a lot of focus in there, but really the big picture and the whole team," said Ossenfort.

"When you sit in that chair, a lots on your plate in terms of organization, not just the football product, but it's everything that we do. Meeting schedule, practice schedule, how we travel, everything that goes into it, and he's been he's been ready for it. He's had a plan, and it's been exciting to watch him put it in place here over the last few weeks."

So Has Carson Beck, Too

Beck has been the talk of the town really since he arrived in the desert, though last week's preseason performance has plenty of buzz around the third-round pick.

So far, so good from Ossenfort's standpoint.

"I thought he got off to a good start. I think the most optimistic thing was just the clean operation," said Ossenfort.

"The way they got in and out of the huddle, the way that he handled the checks that came his way, he got the ball out of his hand, put it in the right spot. He was accurate, so [a] very positive start. A good start. It kind of builds off of what he's been doing since he got here in the spring and the early part of training camp. Obviously still got a long way to go, but thought that was a good next step in his development."

Why Jacoby Brissett Was Extended

The current starter, Jacoby Brissett, is still catching up to the team's playbook after recently ending his holdout. Brissett saw a restructured deal pay him at least $15 million guaranteed for 2026.

Why did the Cardinals negotiate with a player who was already under contract through this season and clearly was not part of their plans moving forward?

"I think when we signed him, it was in a different role, and so we signed Jacoby to be a backup quarterback, and his role changed. His job changed, and the expectation changed, and so really that is what it came down to," said Ossenfort, who also added:

"With what Jacoby did last year, what he meant to the locker room — I think you guys saw just the the reaction of his teammates and how excited they were — we were excited to get the deal done with him and move forward."

They're Not Trading Josh Sweat

Sweat's been mentioned in consistent trade buzz after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon, though the team is adamant Sweat will not only be healthy for the regular season opener as he manages a knee issue — Ossenfort says the team flat-out is not interested in trading him.

"I'd say [trade] discussions that come by that, there's always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh. We're excited to have him," he said. "Some of those discussions [we're] going to keep private. But excited to have Josh here, [he] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year."

Jeremiyah Love Has Really Impressed

Love, since arriving to the desert, has been a showstopper in nearly every opportunity. He looks the part, has proved he can get open as a receiver and obviously has hit some home runs when toting the rock.

Ossenfort had a laundry list of things he liked about the No. 3 overall pick:

"Mature, professional, eager to learn, very coachable, versatile, able to do a lot of different things with him. I think coachability is a big thing. Jeremiyah was obviously a very talented player coming out [as] a high draft pick, but his improvement over the last couple weeks, just with his running style and his reads, and putting his foot in the ground and getting upfield, I think we've seen growth in that in a very short time once the pads came on," said Ossenfort.

"That's great to see out of a young player that wants to learn, wants to contribute, wants to find a role for the team, and he's been great in that respect. So excited to keep using him in multiple ways, and he's a guy that's going to help us put pressure on the defense."