Podcast: Cardinals Rookie Will Johnson's Time is NOW
News of Arizona Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting being placed on reserve/NFI swept the desert yesterday as the organization lost a prominent veteran voice for the entire 2025 season.
The Cardinals now could look to rely on their young crop of corners - which includes second-round pick Will Johnson.
On the latest edition of the Cardinals on SI Podcast, we break down what Murphy-Bunting's injury means for the present and future while also discussing who can step up as Arizona looks to make their playoff push:
Transcript of Will Johnson's interview with reporters after being drafted:
On what the past two days have been like for him:
“Definitely very frustrating. It’s just one of those things that motivates you more than anything else. I know what type of player I am and I’m just happy to be where I am now. I’m going to give my all to Arizona and they’re going to get a great player. I promise that.”
On handling the narratives about him:
“It’s just frustrating. I know what I’m dealing with and I’m healthy. I know how my body feels, so I'm just going to go out there and show that on Sundays and show everybody what they missed out on.”
On if he expected that he would be taken at No. 47:
“No, not at all."
On how long he has felt 100% healthy:
“They were saying things about my knee and all that, and I haven’t really dealt with it in two years. That’s definitely frustrating, but it’s all good. I’m where I’m supposed to be and I’m just happy to be a Cardinal now.”
On what he brings to the table:
“Just a shutdown corner. Take the ball away. Going to take away the number one receiver and be a game changing player, so that’s what I’m coming to do right away.”
On how much interaction he had with the Cardinals during the pre-Draft process:
“I had a Zoom (meeting). I went out there and did a 30 visit. I met a lot of coaches and things like that, and it went great so I’m happy to be there. I’ve trained out there in Arizona for the last few months. It’s like home now.”
On his impressions of the coaching staff during his visit:
“Great. Great energy. A lot of young coaches. Great scheme, so I think I’ll fit in well with that culture and keep adding to it.”
On whether he has any doubts about his long-term success in the league:
“Not at al. I think this will just motivate me to go even longer than before. I’m not worried about that at all.”
On whether former Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson announcing his selection meant anything to him:
“Yeah, I did. It means a lot. I used to watch his Cardinals highlights a lot when I was a young kid. I would look up to him so seeing him make my pick means something. I’m hoping to be a legend in that Cardinals uniform just like he was.”
On how eager he is to face Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in practice:
“It’s cool because when I was training in Arizona, me and him went golfing together and we were talking about this moment happening. It’s cool that it actually happened, and we get to compete against each other every day and we build that relationship.”
On discussing landing in Arizona with Harrison Jr.:
“He was saying that they needed a defensive guy, and I had been out there in Arizona. I was saying that I would love to be there, so it happened the way it was supposed to be.”
On being convinced that he’ll be the steal of the draft:
“I’m very convinced. I know what type of player that I am, and I know the work that I’m about to put in and show it on the field. So, it’s going to show, and I know what it’s going to be.”
On other players he has modeled his game after:
“I would say (Former Cardinals CB) Patrick Peterson, (Former NFL CB) Richard Sherman. All those guys.”
On if he’s frustrated that he had to wait this long for his name to be called:
“Yes, most definitely. I’m on a mission now. They definitely woke me up.”
On envisioning going to Arizona as a first-round pick at pick No. 16:
“That’s fair to say for sure.”
On who in his group calmed him down and got him through this draft process:
“My whole family is right here with me. My mom, my dad, my uncle, my grandma, my sister, my friends and my agent. Everybody’s been here so I’ve just been leaning on them and learning on God and knowing that everything is going to work out.”
On if he was able to sleep after not getting drafted in the first round:
“No, it was definitely frustrating. There was a moment, one of those nightmares where you never want to happen, but I think I'm going to make a better situation out of everything, so I’m not too worried about it now. I’m ready to go prove it.”