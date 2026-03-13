Cardinals Re-Sign Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals continue their 2026 offseason with the re-signing of WR Simi Fehoko, as officially announced by the team. The deal is a one-year contract with no financial details disclosed.

"Fehoko (6-4, 225) played eight games with the Cardinals last season and had seven special teams tackles before missing the rest of the year on injured reserve. He is a five-year NFL veteran who joined the Cardinals in 2025 and has played in 32 games (two starts) in his career and has 10 special teams tackles along with 10 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown," said the team in his press release.

"The 28-year old Fehoko entered the league with Dallas as a fifth-round selection (179th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford and spent his first two seasons (2021-22) with the Cowboys before playing two seasons with the Chargers (2023-24)."

Fehoko was a training camp darling for Cardinals fans last summer, though he was waived ahead of final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. He was placed on injured reserve with an arm injury in November.

chat, should I have let rafi read over this contract? #birdgang pic.twitter.com/Pht8yChl3Y — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) March 13, 2026

Fehoko will be behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne on Arizona's depth chart with special teams appearing to be his most crucial role. He played in eight games for the Cardinals and logged 56% of snaps in that phase.

Under new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, we'll see if Fehoko can find the field in 2026. There's hope LaFleur's experience under top offensive minds in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay can blend into an offense that gets receivers open more often than not.

"He talked that this system is going to be built organically around the players, but I'm sure he's going to take and sprinkle in a lot of the McVay system and the Shanahan system," Michael Wilson said of LaFleur after his opening press conference earlier this offseason.

"It seems like all those guys that play for those organizations play really well and maximize their playability and their play speed, and honestly, turn into superstars. I'm just excited to get somebody from that tree, and hopefully they can bring some of that here."

Fehoko has the size, experience and playmaking ability on special teams to potentially make the active roster heading into 2026. Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen, though LaFleur thought enough of Fehoko to bring him back for another shot.