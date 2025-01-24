Evaluating Potential Cardinals Cut Candidates
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't strapped for cash entering the 2025 offseason.
According to OverTheCap, the Cardinals' figure of $71.4 million in cap space entering free agency sits fourth in the entire NFL.
Even after a projected monster extension for tight end Trey McBride - which could reset the market - Arizona will have plenty of spending power in the coming months.
However, teams are always looking for ways to bolster their pockets, and the Cardinals have seen a handful of projected cut candidates to save them some money against the cap before free agent festivities begin in March.
We broke some of them down on the latest episode of the Cardinals on SI podcast, which you can view below:
Jonah Williams makes perhaps the most sense, as the starting right tackle suffered multiple serious injuries, which puts his future in doubt with the Cardinals just one year after signing a two-year, $30 million deal.
Next up would be DeeJay Dallas, who is slated to make $3 million as a primary special teams player. Buried in Arizona's running back depth chart, the Cardinals could opt to make a similar financial decision like they did with Michael Carter last season.
Bleacher Report did throw Mack Wilson's name out there as another candidate, though due to his level of play and the Cardinals potentially losing Kyzir White, that's not exactly a move Arizona would favor.
The same goes for Jalen Thompson, who OverTheCap highlighted as a cap cut candidate - though Arizona likely values him more on the roster as opposed to saving a few extra million against the cap.