Carolina Panthers' Special Training Camp Practice Drew Sad Amount of Fans

The showout was not great at Bank of America stadium.

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) hits the blocking dummy during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to rev up some enthusiasm amongst the fan base for the upcoming season, a rather tough task given how disastrous 2023 was for the organization. One way to try and do it anyway, though, is to invite some franchise legends to training camp as things kick off this week.

So, on Saturday, the organization invited 39 former Panthers to attend their "Back Together Saturday" practice at Bank of America Stadium. Some pretty impressive names litter the invitee list, such as Luke Keuchly, Thomas Davis, and Peanut Tillman.

It does not seem the star power was enough to get many butts in seats. When Saturday morning rolled around and the practice got underway, the stands were depressingly devoid of Panthers fans. Here is proof, courtesy of The Athletic's Joe Person.

As noted by the beat writer, it is relatively early in the morning and this photo suggests the weather is not exactly ideal. The crowds could be rolling in later.

Still, it's not great. This practice is a unique opportunity to see and potentially get autographs from nearly 40 franchise favorites and this is what the turnout looks like?

It's hard to blame the fans. Last season was catastrophic as No. 1 pick Bryce Young looked way over his head, head coach and supposed quarterback whisperer Frank Reich was fired halfway through his first season, and the team posted the worst record in football but couldn't even take advantage because they owed their first-round pick to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade that brought Young to Carolina. At this point in the offseason the biggest story surrounding the organization has been owner David Tepper confronting a restaurant owner about a joke on a sign during the NFL draft in April.

In other words, there have been better times to be a Panthers fan. It's up to Young and rookie head coach Dave Canales to give everybody a reason to show up to things like this in the future.

