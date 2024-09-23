Carson Steele’s Family Watching His First Chiefs Start vs. Falcons Was a Special Moment
Most Kansas City Chiefs fans are likely watching Week 3’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons from the comfort of their own home—but not Carson Steele’s family.
The Chiefs running back got his first ever NFL start on Sunday night, and his family tuned in to watch Steele in action from his sister’s wedding reception. In a video shared by Carson’s older sister, Kessler, the Steele family could be seen viewing the undrafted rookie get his first snaps as a starter on a giant television screen at a wedding party.
What a special moment.
Carson’s sister reportedly sent out a save-the-date invitation over a year ago, and Carson was meant to be a groomsman at her wedding. However, the Chiefs running back was clearly needed elsewhere, with Kansas City looking to notch its third win of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday en route to a coveted three-peat.
The 6-foot, 228-pound Steele joined the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie this past offseason. Steele played two collegiate seasons at Ball State, where he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, before transferring to UCLA.
Steele moved up in the running back depth chart after Isiah Pacheco was placed on IR, though he’s still expected to share some snaps with pass-catching back Samaje Perine.