CeeDee Lamb Had Cool Gesture for Young Fan Shouting His Name After Cowboys Win
After a disappointing start to the season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showed out on the field on Thursday night, as he racked up seven catches for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown in his club's 20-15 win over the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium.
Lamb also showed out off the field too.
As the Cowboys star was jogging off the field into the Metlife Stadium tunnel after the game, a young fan shouted his name. Lamb stopped and looked up to the stands as the fan asked for his gloves.
There was just one problem.
The Cowboys star didn't have his gloves on. But he had something even better for the young fan, as he untied his cleats, then tossed them up one-by-one to the fan, making sure that he received them.
Check out the wholesome moment, courtesy of WFAA's Mike Leslie on X (formerly Twitter).
Kudos to Lamb for authoring a moment this young fan will never forget.