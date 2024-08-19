CeeDee Lamb’s Cryptic Instagram Post Had Fans Making Guesses About His Cowboys Future
CeeDee Lamb's contract stalemate with the Dallas Cowboys has yet to reach its resolution, but that hasn't stopped the superstar wide receiver from spurring on conversation about his holdout.
Having recently responded on social media to a video of Jerry Jones saying he doesn't have any urgency about getting Lamb a new deal ahead of the season, the 25-year-old caught the attention of NFL fans once again on Monday with his latest social media activity.
On his Instagram story, Lamb posted a photo of a still from the movie Spider-Man 3 in which Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man) is undergoing a transformation into his evil counterpart, Venom. Fans quickly took notice of the post and believed it to be a cryptic message about his future with the Cowboys.
What the message from Lamb actually meant, however, was less clear. That didn't deter fans from listing their working theories, and there were plenty of suggestions as to what the hidden message was, ranging from Lamb getting traded out of Dallas to a contract extension being in the works.