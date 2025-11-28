CeeDee Lamb Couldn't Believe How Cowboys TE Manhandled the Thanksgiving Turkey
The Cowboys upset the Chiefs on Thanksgiving on Thursday, improving their record to 6-5-1 on the season, but perhaps the biggest surprise of the afternoon was the manner in which tight end Jake Ferguson manhandled the team's post-win turducken.
Indeed, as wideout CeeDee Lamb snagged himself a leg, Ferguson came in and opted to chaotically pick up the entire bird and shove it in his mouth, eliciting a totally shocked reaction from the onlooking receiver.
Watch that below:
The postgame turkey moments are often quite chaotic—the Bengals' Thursday interview was also particularly wild, for instance.
But the whole bit definitely makes for some great moments between players, as was the case with the totally gobsmacked Lamb and a turkey-for-hands Ferguson. Both guys certainly earned a feast; Lamb recorded a game-high 112 receiving yards plus one touchdown, while Ferguson had 36 yards on five catches and six targets.
And they'll want to keep that fueling going should they hope to continue their hot streak, which saw them beat the two most recent Super Bowl champions back to back. Next up, they'll travel to face the 7-5 Lions on Thursday, Dec. 4.