Melissa Stark's Interview With Hungry Bengals After Big Win Was Chaotic and Awesome
The Cincinnati Bengals posted a thoroughly convincing victory over their rival Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to close out the NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header. Joe Burrow's long-awaited return proved to be quite a difference-maker as he made the Bengals' offense hum in a way that does not suggest a team fighting to avoid double-digit losses. After putting the final garnish on a 32-14 victory, Burrow and his teammates were ushered near an impressive spread of food and given an audience with NBC reporter Mellissa Stark.
And then, well, chaos ensued as Burrow gave a heartfelt interview about his emotions returning to battle while Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the gathered Cincinnati players dug into the Thanksgiving snacks.
It was fantastic television and closed the television night by giving viewers a little reminder of all the craziness that had occurred at their own homes earlier in the day as hungry people aggressively attacked the main dishes and sides and a cacophony of conversation made it hard to hear anything.
Surely there have been better ideas in the long history of sports broadcasting than presenting teams with big ol' Thanksgiving dinners after winning a game but few are coming to mind. They always deliver with entertainment and there's something fun about seeing how guys on your fantasy team approach a turkey.
Good for the Bengals for having a tremendous amount of fun amid a 4-8 record in what has been a disappointing season. With Burrow back there's always the chance they could rip off five more consecutive wins and steal the AFC North crown.