Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Likened Justin Herbert's Return From Injury to Spiritual Event
When Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Monday walked onto the field for his first practice in two weeks, coach Jim Harbaugh swore he could hear music in the background—as if he was witnessing the triumphant return of a hero in a movie.
In fact, Harbaugh took it one step further, likening Herbert's return to practice from a plantar fascia injury in his right foot to a spiritual experience—telling reporters it was almost like there were the "voices of angels" ringing down on Chargers practice on Monday.
"Great," Harbaugh said. "Great. It felt like the music should be playing. I even thought I felt ... I thought I heard music. Voices of angels maybe. It felt great. It felt great."
Whether it was a hallelujah chorus or simply the voices of angels, Harbaugh and the Chargers certainly were filled with joy upon seeing their franchise QB return to the practice field with the season opener a little more than two weeks away.
Herbert, 26, was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot following a July 28 practice and given a two-week timeline for return. The Chargers at the time said that Herbert, whose foot was placed in a walking boot, would be ready for the team's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 8.
Judging by how Herbert looked in his return, it appears likely that he'll be under center when the Chargers kick off the 2024 season.
"Good, really good," Harbaugh said. "Great with a capital 'G.' No drop off, pinpoint accuracy. He was really good."
Herbert appeared in 13 games for Los Angeles in 2023, throwing for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions before fracturing the index finger of his right hand—an injury that ultimately led to season-ending surgery.
Herbert's health will be paramount as Harbaugh enters his first season as Chargers head coach in '24.