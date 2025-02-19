Joey Bosa Could Be the Next Star Pass Rusher to Become Available in NFL Free Agency
As Jim Harbaugh continues to rebuild the Los Angeles Chargers entering his second year leading the franchise, one of its most notable players of the last decade could be on his way out.
Edge rusher Joey Bosa, the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowler, is likely to be released before he collects a $12.36 million roster bonus next month, ESPN's Dan Graziano says. Bosa has been in the team's crosshairs since last season, ultimately agreeing to restructure his deal to remain with the Chargers in 2024.
Bosa is coming off of his healthiest season since 2021, playing in 14 games for Los Angeles. He recorded 22 total tackles and five sacks on the year, laying 13 hits on opposing quarterbacks.
Between the roster bonus and a $13 million salary for 2025, it appears unlikely that Bosa will be back on his current deal for 2025, though Graziano mentions that there is a chance that the two sides work out a new contract. If not, Bosa joins the list of star pass rushers that could be available to teams this offseason.
Among them is his Chargers teammate Khalil Mack, who hits free agency. Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Eagles defensive linemen Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are both up after a dominant Super Bowl LIX performance. Haason Reddick hits the market once again after his stilted year with the New York Jets. Maxx Crosby has been floated as a potential trade piece, and even Micah Parsons's name is out there as a player who could conceivably be moved.