Jets, Haason Reddick Reach Agreement to to End Holdout
The Haason Reddick–New York Jets saga has finally come to an end, for now, as the star edge rusher agreed to an adjusted contract on Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Reddick was acquired by the Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, but wasn't happy with his contract. He has been holding out since the summer and even requested a trade from the Jets back in August. Just last week, New York granted him a limited window to pursue trade partners.
A long-term contract hasn't been figured out yet, but the Jets will be waiving more than $12 million in fines that Reddick has accrued from his holdout in order for him to play for the team.
"We will continue to work towards a long-term extension with the Jets," his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter.
His original contract was set to pay him $14.25 million in base pay on the last year of his three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022. Reddick's agency reportedlyfired him as a client earlier this month.
Jets owner Woody Johnson is apparently "very involved in working this out," Rosenhaus said, and that the Jets never had the intention of trading Reddick away.
The Jets also just added star wide receiver Davante Adams on the offensive side of the ball. He is expected to play Sunday.
Reddick will not be eligible to play for the Jets in Sunday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he could make his Jets debut in Week 8 vs. the New England Patriots.