Chargers Release Behind the Scenes NFL Draft Footage of Trade Up for Ladd McConkey
The NFL draft is not just a marquee event on the league's calendar for fans, it's a pivotal moment in the careers of general managers and coaches, who must make decisions that will shape the future of their franchises. Behind the scenes, there is plenty of chatter going on between teams looking to either move up or down the draft board.
With the first round of the 2025 NFL draft just days away, the Los Angeles Chargers pulled the curtain back on one of their biggest moves of last year's draft: the trade up for wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
The Chargers on Tuesday released footage of general manager Joe Hortiz, with help from coach Jim Harbaugh, working the phones with the New England Patriots on draft day.
It's always cool to see how trades play out—especially those in the NFL draft. The Chargers acquired the 34th and 137th overall picks from the Patriots in exchange for the 37th and 110th selections. And with the 34th overall pick, the Chargers selected McConkey, who went on to set the franchise rookie record for receptions and receiving yards, as well as the NFL rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game.
Will the dynamic duo of Harbaugh and Hortiz pull off another draft day trade in '25? The first round of the draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.