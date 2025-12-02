SI

Chargers Provide Update on Justin Herbert After QB Undergoes Hand Surgery

The quarterback suffered the fracture in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on Monday.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on Monday for a fracture in his left hand, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. This was expected after he injured his hand during Sunday’s 31–14 win over the Raiders.

The team released a statement regarding Herbert’s availability moving forward.

“Herbert’s return to play is considered day-to-day, and his status for next Monday’s game against Philadelphia will be determined later in the week.”

After the win on Sunday, coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that once Herbert’s break was stabilized, the team expected him to be able to compete again. We’ll see what Herbert’s status looks like as the week progresses. The Chargers will play the Eagles on Monday Night Football, so he actually has an extra day to recover.

The quarterback landed hard during the first quarter of Sunday’s game, causing him to briefly leave the field. He was able to finish out the game, posting 151 passing yards and two touchdowns.

If Herbert isn’t ready by next Monday, Trey Lance will likely get the start.

Madison Williams
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

